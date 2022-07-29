George RR Martin contracted Covid-19 after Comic-Con

picture : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

In a video released today, Game of thrones author George RR Martin He revealed that he had contracted covid-19 during his time in San Diego Comic Conwhich was planned as part of a larger West Coast trip that was supposed to include attending the premiere of a movie Dragon House. Instead, the author canceled his remaining meetings and was isolated in a hotel room.

Covid video

Despite skipping parties, staying away from the conference room, and canceling the in-person autograph session, Martin says he started feeling slight symptoms a day or two later, while driving to Los Angeles. He reassures his fans that he feels fine and that his symptoms are mild. He says it was a “mystery to him” how he contracted the virus, as no one around him tested positive and was wearing a mask the whole time except during Dragon House plate and meals.

He hopes to recover quickly and return to Santa Fe to resume work on his projects, including the long-awaited final installment of ice and fire long story, Winter winds.

Dragon House HBO and HBO Max hits on August 21.

