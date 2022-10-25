Geomagnetic fields reveal the truth behind the biblical accounts

A burnt adobe wall from Tell al-Batsh (Biblical Timnah) with field direction marks. Credit: Yoav Vaknin.



A joint study by TAU and the Hebrew University, in which 20 researchers from different countries and disciplines participated, pinpointed 21 layers of destruction at 17 archaeological sites in Israel by reconstructing the direction and/or intensity of the Earth’s magnetic field recorded in the incinerated remains. The new data confirm the biblical accounts of the Egyptian, Aramaic, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah.

The findings indicate, for example, that the army of Hazael, king of Aram of Damascus, was responsible for the destruction of several cities – Tel Rehov, Tel Zait and Horvat Teft, as well as Gath of the Philistines, the destruction of which is noted in the Hebrew Bible. At the same time, the study refutes the prevailing theory that Hazael was the conqueror who destroyed Tel Beit Shan.

Other geomagnetic discoveries reveal that cities in the Negev were destroyed by the Edomites, who took advantage of the destruction of Jerusalem and the Kingdom of Judah by the Babylonians.

The groundbreaking multidisciplinary study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences It is based on Yoav Vaknin’s doctoral thesis, supervised by Professor Erez Ben Yosef and Professor Oded Lipshitz of the TAU Institute of Archeology and Professor Ron Shaar of the Institute of Earth Sciences at the Hebrew University.

The researchers explained that geophysicists are trying to understand the mechanism of the Earth magnetic field, Track changes in this area throughout history. To this end, they use archaeological finds containing magnetic minerals which, when heated or burned, record the magnetic field at the time of the fire.

Thus, in the 2020 study, researchers reconstruct the magnetic field as it was in 9The tenth From the month of August, 586 BC, the Hebrew date of the destruction of the First Temple and the city of Jerusalem by Nebuchadnezzar and his Babylonian army.

Now, using archaeological finds discovered over several decades at 17 sites across Israel, along with historical information from ancient inscriptions and biblical accounts, researchers have been able to reconstruct magnetic fields recorded in 21 layers of destruction. They used the data to develop a new, reliable scientific tool for archaeological dating.

Yoav Vaknin explains that “Based on the similarity or difference in the intensity and direction of the magnetic field, we can either confirm or refute hypotheses claiming that certain sites were burned during the same military campaign. Furthermore, we constructed a variable curve of field strength over time that could serve as a A scientific dating tool, similar to the radiocarbon dating method.

One example given by researchers is the destruction of Philistines Gath (known today as Tel Tsavit in the Judean foothills) by Hazael, the Aramean king of Damascus. Various dating methods put this event around 830 BC, but were unable to verify that Hazael was also responsible for the destruction of Tel Rehov, Tel Zait, and Horvat Tevet.

Now the new study, which identifies the complete statistical synchronization between the magnetic fields recorded at all four of these sites at the time of the destruction, makes a very strong case for their destruction during the same expedition.

On the other hand, the level of destruction at Tel Beit Shan, which records a completely different magnetic field, refutes the prevailing hypothesis that Hazael also destroyed it. Alternatively, magnetic data from the Beth-Shean indicates that this city, along with two other sites in northern Israel, may have been destroyed 70-100 years ago, a date that could correspond to the military campaign of the Egyptian pharaoh Shoshenq.

Shoshenq’s campaign is described in the Hebrew Bible and in an inscription on the wall of the Temple of Amun at Karnak, Egypt, mentioning Beth Shan as one of his conquests.

One of the most interesting discoveries revealed by the new dating method concerns the end of the Kingdom of Judah. Professor Erez ben Yosef says: “The last days of the kingdom of Judah have been widely debated. Some researchers, relying on archaeological evidence, argue that the Babylonians did not completely destroy Judah.

“While Jerusalem and the border towns in the Judean foothills no longer existed, other towns in the Negev, the southern Judean Mountains, and the southern Judean foothills remained virtually unaffected. Now, magnetic findings support this hypothesis, indicating that the Babylonians were not the only ones responsible for Judah’s eventual demise.”

“Several decades after the destruction of Jerusalem and the First Temple, sites in the Negev, which survived the Babylonian campaign, were destroyed—perhaps by the Edomites who took advantage of the fall of Jerusalem. This betrayal and participation in the destruction of the surviving cities may explain why the Hebrew Bible expresses so much hatred for the Edoms. For example, in the prophecy of Obadiah.

Professor Oded Lipschitz adds that “the new dating tool is unique in that it is based on geomagnetic data from the sites, the exact dates of their destruction being known from historical sources. Historical information Through comprehensive and advanced archaeological research, we were able to build the magnetic method on the reliably well-established chronology. “

A separate paper is being prepared presenting the scientific principles of the new magnetic archaeological dating method. Professor Ron Shaer, who led the geophysical aspects of the study, as well as the development of the geomagnetic dating method, explains that “the Earth’s magnetic field is important to our existence. Most people don’t realize that without it there can be no life on Earth – because it protects us from cosmic radiation and the solar wind. In addition In addition, both humans and animals use it for transportation. The geomagnetic field is generated from the outer core of the Earth, at a depth of 2,900 km, by currents of liquid iron.”

“Because of the chaotic movement of this iron, the magnetic field changes over time. Until recently, scientists believed that it remains quite stable for decades, but archaeological magnetic research contradicts this assumption by revealing some extreme and unexpected changes in antiquity. Our location here at considered Israel is uniquely favorable for archaeological magnetic research, due to its abundance of good history Archaeological discoveries. Over the past decade, we have reconstructed the magnetic fields recorded by hundreds of archaeological items.”

“By combining this data set with data from Yoav’s investigation of historical destruction layers, we were able to form a continuous contrast curve that shows rapid and sharp changes in the geomagnetic field. This is great news, both for archaeologists who can now use geomagnetic data to determine the age of ancient materials. and geophysicists who study the Earth’s core.

