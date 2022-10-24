Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Update “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” Releases November 2

Version 3.2 of Update Jinshin effectdubbedAlso known asSha Bulls, Kalpa Flame Rises”, developer will launch on November 2 miHoYo announced.

Here is an overview of the update, via miHoYo:

With the latest update, Sumeru's main story will climax before the grand finale is reached, and more local allies, including Nahida and Laila, will be ready to join in as playable characters. Meanwhile, more formidable opponents and fun events, including an event to catch and train mushrooms, will enrich the adventures of players in the fantasy world of Teyvat.

Meanwhile, Nahida, also known as the current Dendro Archon, has been the Traveler’s trusted ally throughout the main story, and will soon become one of the playable characters along with another character from Sumeru Layla. Nahida will join the cast as a five-star Dendro Catalyst, and she can cast a unique skill into the viewfinder by retaining her basic skills to mark, bind and deal additional Dendro damage to opponents. Its power can be further enhanced if you team up with Pyro, Electro or Hydro characters. Layla is an astrology academic student who can sleepwalk to reveal her true strength. In combat, she uses a sword and the power of Cryo, and she can provide protection and Cryo damage to the team. A Soul and Yumya reboot will be featured in the first part of Event Wishes in version 3.2, and we’ll see Layla make her debut in both Yae Miko and Tartaglia’s reboots in the latter half. New events and new gameplay also await, including “Fabulous Fungus Frenzy”, a fungus competition where participants can catch fungi and train them to fight in different challenges. Another event, “Adventurer’s Trials” brings back some challenging trials that can be completed with our Trial characters, such as hitting Slimes at Vine’s target by triggering an overreaction with Yanfei and Klee’s attacks. In addition, the new Dendro Hypostasis game will complete the puzzle of the Hypostasis family, where you will act as the new boss of the open world and part of the “Hypostatic Symphony” challenge. More improvements will be implemented to improve the current gaming experience. The much-anticipated “Replication System” will be introduced to the Serenitea Pot System so that players can share their world designs or perform others in their own teapot. Moreover, Italian and Turkish languages ​​will be available in the game’s language settings starting from version 3.3.

Jinshin effect Available now for PlayStation 5And the Playstation 4And the computer Across client And the Epic Games StoreiOS via App Storeand Android via google apps. A Switch release is also planned.

Watch a new trailer below. View a new set of screenshots in the gallery.

