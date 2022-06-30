Genshin Impact fans upset by Sumeru’s ‘white’ leaks

screenshot : HoYoverse / YouTube / Kotaku

Jinshin effect Fans have been eagerly anticipating Sumeru’s new district since it was first mentioned in launch trailer Way back in 2020. But since the new Sumero Characters It was leaked online yesterdayfans were expressing concern that the developers were whitening Personalities.

The community broadly agrees that Sumeru is based primarily on the cultures of Southwest Asia and North Africa (Suana). Sumero character in the launch path had a jackal head that looked like an Egyptian, and many NPCs from the region have it Arabic or Sanskrit Names. Before the new characters leaked to the internet, Jinshin Fans were concerned about how the Shanghai-based studio would handle the presence of SWANA characters in the game. JinshinThe cast is light-skinned with only two exceptions, and all of the Sumeru NPCs in the game are similarly light. So while the leaks aren’t necessarily the final designs, fans aren’t optimistic about the prospects for dark-skinned characters that would help the roster feel more representative of Southwest Asia and North Africa.

This isn’t the first time the studio has faced criticism over acting. The last major example It took place in April of last yearWhen fans discovered a video of Jinshin The developers refer to the original dances of the animal enemies of the helicurl. Fans were also upset that the playable knight Kaya was being called “weird,” a term that many people of color find inhuman (this was later) Corrected from the English translation). What makes the recent leaks so annoying to people is that Jinshin He will get content for a full year based on HoYoverse’s interpretation of SWANA people. If the developers don’t absorb the critical comments, it’s a year’s worth Jinshin The wrong content is likely to be tainted, which is an unpleasant prospect for players of SWANA’s legacy.

As a result of these leaks, fans who want dark-skinned characters are already alienating the fan base. Some were exposed to racist commentsOthers had to justify why a character named “Kusanali” didn’t do it She looks like a fairy from Mondstadt. It’s an ugly situation that will likely continue as Sumeru receives live updates in the next major patch series. The Jinshin social communication Could be racist about even Accurate Chinese representation. Any major mistakes in how SWANA characters are represented will be amplified by the racist sentiments that already exist within the fan base.

Some fans wanted to act from the SWANA region, but He had doubts On how Sumero blended multiple cultural influences into one composite city-state. This creative decision was particularly unlikely because previous regions were based on single countries: Germany, China, and Japan.

Enthusiasts of community lore have speculated that Sumeru is not based on any modern nation, but is likely ancient Zoroastrian civilizations subordinate The first Persian Empire, which included the territory of many modern countries. It is possible that Sumero itself was named after the civilization of Mesopotamia Sumer. So it is entirely possible that Sumero is well thought out and respected in terms of her traditions. But fans still express distaste for HoYoverse’s apparent reluctance to include dark-skinned people as playable characters. Especially when the company benefits from gacha earnings from SWANA characters.

Jinshin effect It is a work of fiction, but it has gone to great lengths to connect the fictional world of Teyvat with real-life history and culture. If HoYoverse cares too much about the historical accuracy of Sumeru As you clearly did with InazumaThen you must release playable characters that are darker than white or beige. And as some gacha . fans have indicatedRecently released RPG Dislite She has more dark-skinned characters in her cast even though a Chinese company also produced them.

And frankly, I’m not impressed with the argument that developers from China don’t know anything about racism, or that they don’t understand the importance of accurate and respectful representation. The developers obviously know that their audience is global He might react badly to Yoon Jin’s revelations when they Make a defense video Its design is for traditional Chinese opera. I had a sure and beautiful experience when I played Yeon Jin’s quest. I just want my friends at SWANA to be able to experience the same thing I did.