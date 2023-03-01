Genshin Impact 3.5 release time, update countdown, and server maintenance schedule

Set to be officially released on March 1, 2023, Genshin Impact 3.5 is ready to bring tons of new content for players to experience. With two new character debuts and a 5-star replay, fans will be taking a trip to Mondstadt for the recurring Windblume’s Breath event.

The official announcements also revealed new missions and tons of other events that fans can participate in to win many rewards, including Primogems. A brand new patch will undergo server maintenance five hours before the update is released globally. This article will determine when the server maintenance period will start and when the new Genshin Impact v3.5 update will be released.

Genshin Impact 3.5 release time and server maintenance schedule have been officially revealed

The release of Genshin Impact 3.5 update has been confirmed by officials in a recent livestream. Additional details have been released with the upcoming update maintenance preview release.

Maintenance Preview of Windblume's Breath Update 3.5 Update maintenance begins 03/01/2023 06:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.

The official notice states that the servers will undergo update maintenance in 06:00 (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023. It is estimated that the server will be down for about five hours before the new update is released. Hence, the new update 3.5 will be rolled out 11:00 (UTC+8) the same day.

For the convenience of the readers, here is a list of all time zones relevant to the Genshin Impact 3.5 release schedule:

US time zones (February 28, 2023)

Hawaii Aleutian Standard Time: 5 m

5 m Alaska Standard Time: 6 m

6 m Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

7 pm Mountain Standard Time: 8 m

8 m Central standard time: 21:00

21:00 Eastern time: 10 pm

European time zones (March 1, 2023)

Western European Time: 3 am

3 am Central European Time: 4 a.m

4 a.m Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asian time zones (March 1, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

8:30 am China Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

11 am Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm

12 pm Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Genshin Impact fans can check their local timezone to see when new Patch 3.5 will be available on their servers.

Update countdown to keep track of the new patch release

Here is a countdown Genshin Impact fans can go back and track the release of the 3.5 update. It should be noted that this countdown should not be confused with update maintenance. The above countdown is set to reach zero at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on March 1, 2023.

Fans on all servers can use this global countdown to see how much time is left until Patch Update 3.5 is released. As long as the countdown says “Time left until v3.5 update”, it indicates that there is still time before a patch is released. Likewise, when the countdown states, “New patch update is now available,” it means that the new update has been released and is ready for download.

With update 3.5 nearing its official release date, the admins have also released a pre-install feature. This is a frequent feature that developers enable before version updates. This allows fans to pre-download the majority of the content, allowing for a smoother user experience when the update is finally released.