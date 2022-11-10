General Mark Milley said 100,000 Russian soldiers were killed and wounded in Ukraine

Comment on this story Suspension

More than 100,000 Russian troops – and a similar number of Ukrainian forces likely – are estimated to have been killed or wounded since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, the top Pentagon general said, detailing the immense suffering of both sides in a war with no end in sight. In sight. “You’re looking at over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded,” said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “The same is probably on the Ukrainian side.”

Milley, speaking at an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York, said about 40,000 civilians have been killed or injured in the war. “There has been a tremendous amount of human suffering,” he added. The Washington Post could not independently verify the numbers.

Milli’s number represents a sharp increase from Pentagon estimate for August From 70,000 to 80,000 Russian casualties. For comparison, the Soviet Union said in 1988 that it lost More than 13,000 soldiersAnd that more than 35 thousand were wounded, in Afghanistan during the war fought there.

It’s about extension The Biden administration encouraged Ukraine Being more open to talks with Russia amid growing concern in the West about the cost of a protracted conflict that has skyrocketed energy and food prices.

Kyiv officials say they are open to negotiating with Russia But it did set preconditions, including the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, an agreement on compensation from Russia for war damage and security guarantees from other countries. See also Europe cuts gas rationing plans this winter

as such The Post reportedThe Biden administration’s outreach to Ukraine over peace talks has included asking officials there to drop their public refusal to negotiate with the Russian leader, President Vladimir Putin.

As indicated by the Kremlin open to conversationsbut its preconditions seem to conflict with those of Ukraine: after Russia illegally annexed four regions Ukraine, Putin said The “only way to peace” is for the West and Ukraine to realize that the people of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhia “became our citizens forever.”

Despite the differences in demands between the two sides, Milley said the winter could create opportunities for peace negotiations, as Russia orders its forces Withdrawal from the strategic southern city of Kherson Wednesday. But first, he said, both sides had to realize that a complete military victory “may not be achievable” in this conflict, “and therefore you need to resort to other means.”

Ukrainian officials have suggested it Russia can only pretend Withdrawing from Kherson in an attempt to draw Ukrainian forces into a fight for control of the city. Mikhailo Podolak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned on Wednesday that Ukraine does not see “indications” of a unilateral withdrawal.

Actions speak louder than words. We see no signs of Russia leaving Kherson without a fight. Part of the ru group is preserved in the city, and additional reserves are loaded into the area. 🇺🇦 Edits regions based on intelligence data, not fake TV data. – ихайло Подоляк (Podolyak_M) November 9, 2022

US officials have also indicated that they are cautious about reports of a Russian withdrawal. Cal, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, “there are some indications that the Russians intend to withdraw to the eastern bank of the Dnieper” He said Tuesday. “We’ll have to see how that happens.” See also Japan's prime minister says North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile

But Milley said on Wednesday of the withdrawal: “The initial indications are that they are in fact doing it. They have made the public announcement that they are doing so.”

He said it could take weeks for Russia to withdraw its forces – 20,000 to 30,000 in Kherson – and noted that the withdrawal could be a strategic move “to preserve their strength to re-establish defensive lines in southern Iraq.” [Dnieper] River, but that is not yet clear.”

In the meantime, Mielle said, there is a “window of opportunity for negotiation”.