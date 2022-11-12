General Armageddon Will Cause Devastation Not Seen For Decades – Ukraine Prepares For Hellish Winter

Revenge of General Armageddon

October 8, a Saturday The Crimean Bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula to Russia was attacked, the building sustained significant damage. Although Ukraine has yet to claim responsibility for the action, the Russian response did not take long.

On the day of the attack on the Crimean bridge, the Ukrainian “special military operation” officially received its first commander. Sergey Surovikhin The figure of a general targeted for his war tactics in Syria – indiscriminate bombing of cities “General Armageddon” The name stuck to him. Two days later, on October 10, when Russian forces launched missile and drone strikes across Ukraine, Surovikhin presented himself, primarily against civilian infrastructure.

It is clear that many buildings and facilities have been hit and are still being hit

The goal is to destroy Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – electricity, heat and water supply.

Russia has had considerable success in this. Volodymyr Zelensky The Ukrainian President with the Energy Commissioner of the European Union, Kadri SimpsonAt the meeting in Kiev on November 1 He said,

40 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was severely damaged.

In particular, thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants, and hydroelectric plants suffered heavy damage. Zelensky about it two days later spokeAbout 4.5 million people, a tenth of Ukraine’s pre-war population, were temporarily without electricity.

Samson at the meeting in Kiev He promised To the President of Ukraine, the EU will help repair and restore damage to Ukrainian infrastructure. Emmanuel Macron The French president separately promised to help Zelensky and Ukraine get through the winter. There are already around 500 generators in 17 EU countries Sent Help Ukraine with electricity supply.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Commander-in-Chief Valery Gerasimov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Sergei Churovikhin in 2018. Source: kremlin.ru / Wikimedia Commons

What damage was done to Ukraine?

The International Energy Charter (IEC) concluded on 24 October that energy infrastructure was the target of Russian attacks in the early stages of the invasion, but at that time the aim was not to destroy electricity and water supplies, but primarily to attack oil refineries, oil product storage facilities, and electrified rail transport systems. Because of the attacks that followed Ukraine must import 100 percent of its oil products. On the other hand, the country’s electricity exports to the West increased from June 30 to October 10. However, due to the attacks that began on 10 October The next day, Ukraine had to stop exporting electricity to Europe.

According to the IEC, Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure serve two purposes:

This winter, respectively, leaves the Ukrainian population without electricity, heat and hot water They add to Europe’s energy crisis, caused primarily by Russia.

So Russia wants the Ukrainian people and European public opinion not to support Ukraine’s war efforts at the same time.

(We should add that there were such intentions in connection with the carpet bombings of World War II, but they generally failed to crack the public.)

By October 24, approximately 35–40 percent of Ukraine’s thermal power plant capacity, as well as the capacity of its power plants producing both heat and power (CHP), had suffered severe damage or been completely destroyed. Electricity transmission and distribution networks were also heavily damaged, leading to blackouts in almost all parts of Ukraine.. Also, dispatch centers operating the transmission system were also attacked.

Between October 10 and 24, about 5 million consumers were temporarily without power – On the first day of the attacks, October 10, 4 million. Although supply was restored quickly and to almost everyone, due to damage to power plants, planned blackouts have since been necessary to ensure access to electricity for all. Also, political leaders and officials have called on people to voluntarily save money.

Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions experience daily long-term power outages. Outages became routine after Russia stepped up its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. According to President Zelensky, Russia damaged about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/RzL3yMey3v – The (Kiev) November 7, 2022

How is Ukraine preparing for winter?

A more critical situation is expected in Ukrainian cities, because people in small dwellings still use traditional heating methods (for example, wood burning), but in apartment buildings in large cities, this is very unlikely. Denise Smihal Prime Minister of Ukraine Notice According to There will be no shortage of gas in Ukraine – There are 14.5 billion cubic meters of gas in gas reservoirs, and they can also buy it from imports – but A heating system requires electricity to operateSo in its absence district heating does not work, water and sewage networks do not work.

One of the worst conditions is expected in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital of 3 million people. Vitali Klitschko According to the mayor Over 1000 “Temperature Stations” are set up. In these, electricity will be produced by generators and they will be supplied with water supply, so people without heat and / or water supply can go to these stations and warm up.

However, 3,000 people obviously cannot fit in such a station, so in Kiev And for that are being prepared3 million people had to be completely evacuated.

Roman TkachukKyiv Municipality Security Chief said:

We understand that if Russia continues these attacks, we will lose our entire electricity system.

Capital authorities shall be notified at least 12 hours prior to cancellation of Power Grid service. According to Tkacsuk, if this happens, people will be notified and asked to leave.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk In late October, he addressed those who had fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion. Don’t return to your country this winter, as the surge in production may cause the power grid to collapse. In fact, there may be more refugees, as opposed to returning. Ukraine’s prime minister has warned that a “tsunami of migration” could be launched from Ukraine to Europe this winter and that Russia wants to plunge his country into a “humanitarian disaster”.

How the Ukrainian population survives the winter and whether a humanitarian catastrophe actually occurs will depend on the intensity with which the Russians continue to attack civilian infrastructure and what kind of aid Ukraine receives from the West. Help with energy infrastructure, even air defense systems, so Ukrainians can defend themselves against Russian missile and drone attacks.

Major announcements regarding the latter were made on Thursday. Germany It plans to send one of the most modern air defense systems of the IRIS-T type to Ukraine – This was revealed on the website of the German government From a statement. Jack Sullivan and a US national security adviser on Thursday declaredThey are helping Ukraine with a new $400 million military aid package, in which Air defense capabilities play an important role. The US is sending missiles for Hawk-type air defense systems to Ukraine.

Of course, Russia is also getting ready: it will buy hundreds of drones and presumably ballistic missiles from Iran.

Cover photo: Employees of the Ukrainian State Disaster Relief Service work amid the rubble of a building damaged by a Russian artillery strike in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on November 11, 2022. MTI/AP/Efrem Lukacki