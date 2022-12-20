Gazprom: gas supplies completely bypassing the damaged Russian export pipeline

This content was produced in Russia, where coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine is restricted by law.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A local unit of Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) He said on Tuesday that the gas supply to customers was completely completed through parallel pipelines after a fatal explosion in a section of the Urengoy-Pomari-Uzhhorod pipeline.

The blast near Kalinino, about 150 km west of the Volga city of Kazan in central Russia, killed three people and threatened to disrupt some of the limited amount of Russian gas still reaching Europe despite the economic fallout for Russia. Military campaign in Ukraine.

“The damaged section of the gas pipeline was identified immediately. Gas is delivered to consumers entirely via parallel gas pipelines,” Gazprom Transgaz Nizhny Novgorod said in a statement.

Gas flow through the Urengoy-Zenter 2 section of the Urengoy-Pomari-Uzhhorod pipeline, which carries gas from the Russian Arctic to central Europe via Ukraine, stopped as of 1:50 p.m. (1050 GMT), according to local officials. . he said on the Telegram messaging app. A gas flame at the mouth of the tube was extinguished shortly after.

Oleg Nikolaev, governor of the Chuvashia region, told state television that three workers who were maintaining the pipeline were killed, while another driver, a driver, was shocked.

Nikolaev said that the authorities are trying to find out when to resume gas supplies through this section.

The pipeline, built in the 1980s, enters Ukraine through the Sudzha metering point, which is currently the main route for Russian gas to reach Europe.

Gas prices have risen in Europe this year since Russia cut off exports through the main Baltic Sea pipeline to Germany, leaving only pipelines through Ukraine to pump Russian gas to European consumers.

Gazprom said earlier on Tuesday that it expected to pump 43 million cubic meters of gas to Europe via Ukraine via Suga in the next 24 hours, a volume in line with recent days.

TTF futures rose after news of the explosion, but fell after the statement on continued supplies.

The front-month TTF benchmark contract settled at €107.00 per MW at 1515 GMT.

