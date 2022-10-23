Gavin DeGraw forced to cancel at a boys and girls event due to illness

Gavin DeGrue He had to pull the plug at the last minute at a show for the Boys and Girls Club – his team says he was sick as a dog, but he’s already planning for good.

Sources associated with the TMZ fundraiser say… Gavin was booked to perform last weekend at the 2022 Chrysalis “Enchanted Masquerade” ball for Boys and Girls Clubs in Collin County, Texas.

The club serves over 5,000 children, and Gavin’s performance was the first major in-person event they had planned since the COVID lockdown. That’s why the organizers got so upset when Gavin had to cancel on the same day of the event.

Our sources tell us that the singer’s team informed the Boys and Girls Club that Gavin was seriously ill, had to be taken to the hospital… and would not be able to attend the event.

We were told that the event’s organizers had already spent $20,000 in production costs, and ended up using the band that had originally booked for the after-party to replace Gavin.

It is not clear what Gavin’s illness is – our sources say his appearance fee will be refunded, but the club will not recover production and passenger costs.

Understandably, there were some frustrated people at the fundraiser.

DeGraw's team says they have since made a full recovery, and while they regret the cancellation… they hope to come back and support the organization soon.