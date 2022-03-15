Gas prices are going down – a little

The average price for a gallon of regular gas fell to $4.32 a gallon, down from $4.33 a gallon on Monday, according to AAA. Even at just nine-tenths of a cent, this was the biggest one-day drop in gas prices since August 2021.

Of course, gas prices are still historically high. Prior to last week, it was a record high of $4.11 a gallon, a level first reached in 2008. Last week, gas range Four records in a row Before prices remain virtually unchanged over the weekend and Monday.

The drop in retail gas prices came after it witnessed a sharp decline Low oil prices In Monday’s trading, prices fell by 8%. If oil prices stay at that level, there could be more significant relief down the road at the pump, perhaps as high as 20 cents a gallon, predicted Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at Oil Price Intelligence, which tracks gasoline prices. for AAA. But it is not surprising that the drop in gasoline prices is behind the decline in oil prices.

“Gasoline prices can go up like a rocket and go down like a feather,” Kloza said.