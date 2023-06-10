Garth Brooks Says He’ll Sell Bud Lite At New Nashville Bar — Deadline

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Country star Garth Brooks has stated that his new bar in Nashville will sell Bud Light, and that the establishment will not tolerate transphobia.

Brooks made the revelation during a session on Billboard Country Live this week. Named after one of his biggest hits, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, the venue is set to open on Nashville’s Lower Broadway this summer. Many country artists have opened bars in the area bearing their names.

“I want it to be a place where you feel safe, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are morals and people like each other,” Brooks said at the session. And yeah, we’re going to serve every kind of beer. It’s just us. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is, if you [are let] In this house, love each other. If you’re an idiot, there are plenty of other places on Lower Broadway.”

Bud Light has been bleeding customers since his ill-fated marketing decision to work with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, offending some conservatives. In Nashville, bars owned by John Rich and Kid Rock no longer serve Bud Lite.

Fox News Digital He found John Rich in a tavern on Friday and asked him about Brooks’ statement.

“If Garth is serving Bud Light at his pub, that’s fine,” Rich said. “Garth can do that. Garth might figure out that a lot of people aren’t going to ask for it. And at the end of the day, you have to put things in your organization that people are going to buy if you’re going to run a successful business. So, he might figure that out.”