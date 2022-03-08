GameStop will hold two PlayStation 5 restocking events this week

Tomorrow may be Apple event day, but for those still trying to buy Sony’s next-generation gaming console, every day is eagerly awaiting them. Fortunately, we’re happy to report that GameStop is scheduling PlayStation 5 restocks twice this week. The retailer will be putting the PS5 digital version up for sale on its site starting Tuesday, March 8 at 11AM ET / 8AM PT. That’s a rare drop only for the entry-level model of the PS5, which lacks a drive. But if you’ve been hoping to disable the standard disc-equipped PS5, there’s more hope for you later this week. Select GameStop stores will have the standard form on Friday, March 11, for in-person sales.

Each of these PS5 restocks will be in bundle form, which is typical of GameStop. They are also exclusive to GameStop’s Power Rewards Pro membersPaid Membership is $14.99 per year. according to abbreviationThe PS5 digital edition will be available in two package options. One will cost $652.97 and contain the console (usually $399 alone), and Red DualSense Extra Controllera PowerA DualSense Charging Stationand a $50 GameStop Gift Card, a $50 PlayStation Network Gift Card, and a 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus. The second bundle costs $661.98 and features the PS5 digital edition with a DualSense controller in red and PowerA Charging Stationbut comes with 1TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD Instead of gift cards, allowing you to upgrade the storage capacity of your PS5.

For the in-store restock set for Friday, March 11th, the package must include the regular PS5 with drive, Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary EditionAnd the Horizon: Forbidden Western Special Editiona PowerA DualSense Charging Stationa HyperX Cloud Headset, and a $50 PlayStation Network gift card. Altogether, this bundle will run you a whopping $797.96 — a far cry from the console’s $499 value when sold on its own, but at least these are some of the latest games and accessories you could want.

This is shaping up to be one of GameStop’s most comprehensive PS5 remasters in quite some time, but availability will likely be very limited. When it comes to ordering the digital edition bundle from the GameStop website, be sure to sign in with your Pro account beforehand and fill in all shipping and billing information beforehand. We’ll update this post with more details and links to GameStop listings as soon as we have them. Good luck, both online and in person.

