The President of Belarus, of course, still won, kissed the head with the trophy tied to victory.

In a friendly hockey match, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko tried to alleviate the fatigue of the Russo-Ukrainian war when he was injured by the batting of one of his opponents’ defenders and left the field with a head injury. rtl.hu.

According to the Belarusian media, the defender apologized to the Belarusian dictator, who did not have to calculate any consequences other than the snow. Of course, Lukashenko’s team won the match, and the president kissed the trophy on his head.