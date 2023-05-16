Game Pass lost five more Xbox games in May

The second list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass was revealed in May. Five games, including Lawn Mowing Simulator, will be leaving the service.

Lawn Mowing Simulator, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, Floppy Knights, Europa Universalis IV (Windows) and FIFA 21 leave Game Pass on Wednesday, May 31st.

Lawn mowing simulator

Lawn mowing simulator Experience the beauty and detail of mowing the great British countryside in Lawn Mowing Simulator, the only simulator that allows you to ride an authentic and extensive roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers from reputable manufacturers; Toro, SCAG and STIGA as you run your mowing business.

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Evil Genius 2: World Domination Evil Genius 2 is the creator of a satirical sci-fi espionage bunker, where players control Evil Genius and set their plans for world domination in motion. When it’s good to be bad, the forces of justice don’t stand a chance!

Floppy Knights

Floppy Knights Meet Floppy Knights: tactile projections called from floppy disks! Tactics fuse with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her robotic-arm friend, play in turn-based battles. Select your knights, hone your deck, and implement your strategy for victory!

Europe Universalis IV (Windows)

Europa Universalis IV – Microsoft Store Edition Europa Universalis IV puts you in control of a nation through four exciting centuries. Rule your land and rule the world with unparalleled freedom, depth and historical accuracy. Write a new history of the world and build an empire through the ages. See also Call Of Duty is on PlayStation a few more years

FIFA 21

If you haven’t started yet Evil Genius 2: World Domination And you want to complete your score, you want to launch into the management game now, as it is a challenging process that will take you about 150 hours to complete. Lawn mowing simulator It also seems like the kind of challenge that will require a fair amount of grinding (mowing?) to complete – it’s estimated that it will take between 60 and 80 hours to unlock all the basic achievements in the game. As for Floppy KnightsAgain, the list of achievements has a fairly large percentage and a completion estimate of around 25 hours. If you try a FIFA 21 Finishing, just know that there are two sets of packages, one for Series X| S and the other for Xbox One. Both games have been removed from the Xbox Store, so you’ll need to be an Ultimate or EA Play member to play them. If you started with the Xbox One version, it’s estimated to take around 200 hours to complete here, but some progress can be carried over to the One version, which should buy you some time there if you want both completions on your mark. Finally, we got to Europe Universalis IVwhich has nine unattainable colossal achievements.

As for games coming to Game Pass this month, Microsoft just announced seven games are on the way soon, including Planet of Lana and Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

Would you dive back into any of these games to complete them? Let us know!