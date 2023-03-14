Game Pass is adding the long-awaited survival game Valheim to consoles today

The Xbox Game Pass library adds a much-anticipated game today as Valheim comes to Xbox with full cross-play – Iron Gate celebrates the launch of Valheim on Xbox with a new trailer as well.

Valheim arrives today on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, which means the wait is over and you can settle down for your very own Viking adventure in World X. Check out the new Xbox launch trailer below:

Valheim arrives on Xbox Game Pass

“Since we first launched Valheim, we’ve been getting questions about when the game will be available for console players. And now the Xbox release day has finally arrived, and now you can play Valheim on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! The game is available for purchase and with Xbox Game Pass,” the team said. Iron Gate He says. “As promised, there is full crossplay, so you can play with your friends regardless of whether they’re playing via Xbox, Microsoft, or Steam. Just make sure you have crossplay enabled!”

Valheim sees you set off in a world inspired by Norse mythology and fight for survival; Crafting weapons, building bases, fighting monsters, sailing the seas, exploring puzzles, and generally being the best Viking you can be.

At the time of writing, no Valheim Achievements have been checked yet. We’ll monitor it and let you know updates as they appear.

Have you been waiting for Valheim to come to the consoles? Are you going to play it right away today? Let us know in the comments!