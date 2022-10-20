Game Pass adds four new Xbox games today

Four more new Xbox games join Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass today, including survival horror titles from Frictional Games: Amnesia: Collection, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Soma.

Amnesia: collectingAnd the Memory loss: rebirthAnd the somaAnd the phantom abyss Join Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass today, all playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming. As far as consoles are concerned, Phantom Abyss is only available on Xbox Series X | S and not Xbox One, so you’ll need to stream it using Cloud Gaming if you don’t have Series X | S.

Memory loss: group (cloud, console, and PC)

Amnesia: collecting The collection contains three amnesiac titles: The Dark Descent, A Machine For Pigs, and Justine. Experience the horror that launched a revolution Let’s play; Indulge yourself in three vivid nightmares that will leave you feeling cold to the core.

Amnesia: Rebirth (cloud, console, and PC)

Memory loss: rebirth A first-person horror adventure. Discover your past and survive the Algerian desert. Fear is your enemy. Stay calm so you don’t succumb to an illness that threatens you and your loved one. Avoid the darkness, hide from monsters, and solve puzzles. Adventure mode is available for a less terrifying experience.

Soma (cloud, console, and PC)

soma From the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent comes SOMA, a sci-fi horror game set under the waves of the Atlantic. Struggle to survive in a hostile world that will make you question your existence.

Phantom Abyss (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X | S)

Phantom Abyss (game preview) This game is a work in progress. It may or may not change over time or be released as a final product. Only buy if you are comfortable with the current state of the unfinished game. See also Teenage Engineering's latest audio device invites you to turn its knobs Phantom Abyss is a massive asynchronous multiplayer game that throws players into procedurally created temples and tasked them with recovering sacred relics hidden within deadly chambers.

As for future games that will join the service, give it our all Coming to Game Pass In 2022 and beyond article read.

Have you had your eyes on any of these new additions to Game Pass? Let’s know!