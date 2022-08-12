‘Game Of Thrones’ Kept George RR Martin Out Of The Ring, Says – Deadline

August 12, 2022

In another part to get away from Game of thrones Recent seasons that disappointed many fans, author George R.R. Martin told The New York Times that he was unaware of her creative decisions.
During an interview with timesThe 73-year-old Martin, author of the fantasy novels on which the TV series was based, claimed he was not involved in the series’ final seasons.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Game of thrones He mostly covered the first two books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, Game of thrones And the Clash of kings. The third and fourth seasons correspond to the third book, Storm of swords. The TV series also contains material from the following two books, feast for crows And the A dance with dragons.

The seventh and eighth seasons of the television series overshadowed Martin’s written direction. Martin said that when he finishes the novels, the endings will likely differ from aspects of how the TV series ended.

“By season five and six, and definitely seven and eight, I was pretty much out of the loop,” Martin said. why? “I don’t know — you have to ask (the show’s producers) Dan and David,” referring to Daniel Weiss and David Benioff.

Martin is involved in Game of thrones spin off Dragon House It debuted on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

The Times report says David Benioff and D.B. Weiss declined to comment.

