Game Freak announces Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! for Apple Arcade

freak game announce Pocket Card Jockey: Ride! for Apple Arcade. It will be launched on January 20th worldwide.

pocket card jockey It is a hybrid solitaire and horse racing game first released for 3DS on July 31, 2013. iOS and Android versions followed on November 26, 2014. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride! is a brand new entry in the series.

Here is an overview of the game, via Apple Arcade:

About Guide your horse to the finish line by playing Solitaire! Get ready to enjoy this unique hybrid of Solitaire and Horse Racing from Game Freak, the creators of Pokemon Franchise! pocket card jockey It was originally released to great acclaim on the Nintendo 3DS, and although the basic rules are the same, the racing segments have been recreated in glorious 3D!

Key Features Solitaire is as simple as possible – Focus your mind and correct cards with subsequent numbers in quick succession. The more cards you clear, the better your horse’s mood will be – helping it charge up during the races!

– Focus your mind and correct cards with subsequent numbers in quick succession. The more cards you clear, the better your horse’s mood will be – helping it charge up during the races! Mind your centering while race – Your location on the track determines the difficulty of your solitaire rounds. There are also special cards that can be picked up if you run over them while racing. These cards provide a variety of benefits, including leveling up your horse, learning new skills, or improving your performance in the race. Be careful, because running too much on the outside of the track will cause your horse to lose stamina!

– Your location on the track determines the difficulty of your solitaire rounds. There are also special cards that can be picked up if you run over them while racing. These cards provide a variety of benefits, including leveling up your horse, learning new skills, or improving your performance in the race. Be careful, because running too much on the outside of the track will cause your horse to lose stamina! Go to Broke at Homestretch – If your mare has loaded up on tons of energy and plenty of stamina left in the tank, his heart will be pounding out as soon as you get into the home stretch. Make sure not to crash into other horses because you aim for first place!

– If your mare has loaded up on tons of energy and plenty of stamina left in the tank, his heart will be pounding out as soon as you get into the home stretch. Make sure not to crash into other horses because you aim for first place! Entrusting future generations with challenging races – Take the adorable horses that grew up on the racetrack and pair them up on the farm. The foal he produces will inherit his abilities and become your new partner on the racetrack! Breed generation after generation of racehorses in your quest to conquer the biggest and most prestigious races in the world!

Watch the first footage below. View the first screenshots in the gallery.

apple iphone Passage screenshots

iPad Apple Arcade screenshots