“Wilding concluded that the Galileo manuscript was a forgery of the 20th century by the well-known forger Tobia Necotra,” the university said. “After our experts studied the most compelling evidence–about the paper and its source–and re-examined the manuscript, we agreed with his conclusion.”

The statement noted that Nicotra was imprisoned for two years in 1934 for forgery, including the Galileo documents.

The university is now reconsidering the manuscript’s role in its collection.

Before the forgery report, the university described the document as “one of the great treasures of the University of Michigan library”.

It is claimed to show observations recording Galileo’s discovery of Jupiter’s four moons.

The university’s description of the manuscript reads: “This was the first observational data to show objects orbiting an object other than Earth.” “It reflects a pivotal moment in Galileo’s life that helped change our understanding of the universe.”

The The astronomer, who died in 1642, invented the telescope – among many other accomplishments – that enabled him to discover that Jupiter has moons. He became the first defender of Copernican astronomy, who denied that the Earth was the fixed center of the universe.

She said the University of Michigan acquired the manuscript in 1938 after it was bequeathed to the library by businessman Tracy McGregor, who had been collecting books and manuscripts.

The university said that when MacGregor obtained the document, it was endorsed by Cardinal Pietro Maffei, who was Archbishop of Pisa and who “compare this paper to Galileo’s signature letter in his collection”.