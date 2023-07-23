Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 event: What to expect

Samsung is set to host its next Unpacked launch event for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 later this week, and there’s already a lot to look forward to. Here’s everything you can expect at the event.

Samsung Unpacked 2023: What will happen?

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

The biggest launch at Samsung’s event this week will be the new foldable devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both devices are expected to be fairly iterative in their improvements, with most of the upgrades coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung is set to fundamentally improve the Flip 5 with a new cover screen that’s significantly larger than the Flip 3 and Flip 4. The screen is expected to bring support for a full keyboard and more useful widgets, but it’s unclear if full apps will be supported.

Both devices will also offer upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a new hinge that allows foldable devices to close completely instead of leaving a gap, and some new colors and cases.

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Samsung’s flagship tablets are also getting refreshed Unpacked this year, with the Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra on the pedigree.

The major upgrade is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but there are few other tidbits beyond that, such as eSIM support, AMOLED on the smallest model, and more. It’s a welcome arrival, as it’s been just over a year since Samsung last launched its high-end Android tablets.

Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

Finally, the other collateral at this week’s Fold/Flip 5 event is Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

The standard Watch 6 only sees two notable changes: a W930 chipset that should be a little faster, and thinner bezels that make room for a larger screen. RAM also jumps from 1.5GB to 2GB.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will revive the physical rotating bezel in addition to upgrades to the standard model.

It is possible that these watches will also debut Wear OS 4, which was announced at Google I / O and which brings many advantages, with the ability to connect to a new phone without a reset being one of the biggest perks.

Maybes

Outside of the starting lineup, there are a few more may be See also, but not much information is known.

Galaxy SmartTag 2

One of the most likely unveiled ones might be the Galaxy SmartTag 2. Samsung hasn’t launched a new version of its tracker since the Galaxy S21 debuted over two years ago. There have been regulatory reports and guides on this new model, but we haven’t seen any photos leak, so there’s no guarantee.

Samsung Headset XR

Samsung was rumored to be launching its own mixed reality headset based on a new version of Android that was expected to arrive at the event. But rumor has it that Samsung delayed this device for a few months in the wake of the debut of the Apple Vision Pro.

A little teaser is what we absolutely expected.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung’s ‘Fan Edition’ collections may be back soon, as there is strong evidence pointing to upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy S23 FE variants. Although there is a chance of reaching this event, it is very unlikely.

Galaxy Buds 3

It’s been a while since Samsung released a new set of earbuds, and there’s definitely a chance we’ll see a launch this week. But there was only one report on this matter and there were no leaks at all. So we don’t expect to hear anything — no pun intended — on that front.

Reserve $50 off

Even the day before Unpacked, Samsung is offering open reservations for the Fold, Flip, and Tab S9 series. All of these devices will be eligible for a $50 pre-order credit, which can be used as a discount on the device or for accessories. Anyway, it’s worth signing up if you think you might pre-order.

