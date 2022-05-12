Galaxy Z Flip 4 leak shows a very familiar foldable look

Just hours after we got our first glimpse of The potential design of the Samsung Z Fold 4The unofficial renders of its younger brother – Z Flip 4 have also been leaked via 91 mobiles And OnLeaks. But while the next fold might get a redesigned camera bump, the design of the Z Flip 4 looks nearly identical to its predecessor. Externally, it still has a two-tone color scheme with a pair of cameras and a small notification screen, while there is still a 6.7-inch foldable screen with a hole punched selfie in the top center.

This isn’t necessarily a huge surprise, nor is it a bad thing for sure. Followed Samsung profile The first Z Flip with almost identical Z Flip 5G After only several months, it has already proven that it is happy to update the interior of the folds without changing its external appearance. Since then we have been Very impressed with Z Flip 3 last year (“The first foldable phone for normal people”) An overhaul of the design doesn’t seem necessary, even if we didn’t say no to a slightly larger external screen.

If Samsung is planning the next Z Flip as a spec bump, we’re hoping its specs will actually get a good boost. The rear cameras are in desperate need of improvement, as they were both at 12MP last time around at a time when the relatively priced flagships of the Galaxy S got main sensors of 50MP and higher. Expect an official announcement in August, if Samsung follows suit Same schedule as last year.