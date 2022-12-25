December 25, 2022

Galaxy S23 Ultra gets even more powerful as the official launch approaches

Al-Qaeda Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 +and the upper end Galaxy S23 Ultra It has appeared several times on the Geekbench website over the past few weeks. As expected, these benchmark results weren’t exactly what you’d expect from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, no doubt because Samsung is still working on improving its next flagship series.

And as we get closer to the launch of these phones, things are starting to look up, at least for the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s multi-core performance compared to other phones that will be powered by the same chip. The latest benchmark entry for the S23 Ultra It shows a multi-core score of 5179which is the highest level so far.

Of course, benchmark results mean squat if the device’s real-world performance is lackluster, so we don’t recommend getting too excited just yet. And if you’ve set your sights on the Galaxy S23, we’d recommend lowering your expectations even further, as all of the base model’s benchmark menus are. It currently shows results that are closer to those of the Galaxy S22 series.

This is likely due to the base model’s smaller size which means the components are tighter together and there’s less room inside to dissipate heat quickly and efficiently like the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy S23+ (which It’s a few hundred points below the S23 Ultra at the moment).

Hopefully, the Galaxy S23 will strike a good balance between performance and battery life

However, until the Galaxy S23 series is official, we can’t trust anything without a healthy dose of skepticism. Judging by the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4, the performance of the Galaxy S23 should be excellent, in part because the entire S23 series is expected to be powered by The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is a little overdone.

We just hope Samsung doesn’t focus on chip performance so much that it hurts battery life. Owns both Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 Crazy good endurance Their battery capabilities are thanks to the TSMC-manufactured Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and it would be a shame if Samsung couldn’t replicate that on the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra in pursuit of peak performance that most customers might never need in daily use.

