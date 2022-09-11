Galaxy S23 Ultra ‘100% confirmed’ rumors highlight what the 200MP camera will be

Smartphone vendors have size restrictions that prevent them from equipping their phones with sensors that are too large. Recently, we’ve seen companies use a technique called pixel binning where individual smaller pixels are fused together to act as one large pixel and produce more detailed images.

For example, although the file S22 Ultra 108MP camera, it takes 12MP photos by default. Similarly, the new Apple iPhone 14 Pro Which comes with a 48MP main sensor that produces 12MP shots and this is achieved by integrating data from 1.22µm image locations to deliver images comparable to a 2.44µm sensor.

Tricks like this can get you too far, and at some point, the physics will catch up and the camera sensors will have to get bigger to accommodate more megapixels. So while the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP sensor isn’t likely to be the same size as the S22 Ultra’s 108MP unit, the good news is that the increase will be almost minimal.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera will pack more megapixels while keeping pretty much the same size

This scoop comes from the leaked esteemed Ice world Who said they are 100 percent sure that the S23 Ultra’s 200MP main camera will be 1/1.3 inch and have a pixel size of 0.6μm and a larger f/1.7 aperture to get more light. For reference, the S22 Ultra’s 108MP sensor measures 1/1.33 inches in size with 0.8µm and f/1.8 aperture.

He adds that it will be slightly larger than the iPhone 14 Pro’s 48MP main camera which he says is also 1/1.3 inch. There is a possibility that it will be smaller than the sensors found in some competing Android phones coming out next year. It probably refers to phones that may use 1-inch sensors.

As evidenced by her recent attempts make fun of Apple Samsung is focusing more on maintaining its leadership over the iPhone maker. As Apple and Google have pointed out, higher resolution isn’t the end it’s all, but it’s generally better for power users because it gives them more options to work with.

Many buyers still look at the megapixel count as a reference number to determine how good a camera is. At the end of the day, there are many factors that affect image quality other than megapixels, including sensor size because a larger sensor can fit more pixels and capture more details.