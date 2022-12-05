Gabourey Sidibe reveals that she has been secretly married for over a year





It turns out that Gabourey Sidibe It has been busier than previously thought since the start of the pandemic.

Not only has the Oscar-nominated actress been engaged, but she’s been secretly married for over a year now.

The “breaking news” was revealed during a Live interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” On Monday, Sidibe revealed more details about her current husband Brandon Frankel’s engagement proposal in late 2020, as well as their secret wedding in March 2021.

“The thing about weddings is that I don’t like them. I don’t like them,” the “Precious” star explained to the hosts. “Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m already married. We’ve been married for over a year.”

The revelation left Ryan Seacrest “baffled”, while Kelly Ripa asked him if this was indeed “breaking news”.

Frankel, Ann Entertainment executiveHe was seen in the audience confirming the news by raising his hand to show the jeweled ring finger.

Sidibe went on to say that they were married “at the kitchen table”, and that the ceremony was very small, and it was “just us”.

She eventually allows them to stage a wedding to please her mother-in-law, but her aversion to these affairs stems from the fact that the actress’ mother herself was a wedding singer, meaning that she “was at a lot of weddings, uninvited” herself.

Frankel posted a series of photos of the couple showing off their rings for him Instagram Also on Monday, writing, “Surprise! I can finally publicly call her my wife!”

He went on to say that after Sidibe “poured the beans” on “Live”, he felt “relief that we can finally tell the world.”

“So grateful to have found my forever self, my partner in crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you,” Frankel added. I love you for ever”