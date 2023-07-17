Gabor Bochkor responded to the left’s latest craze by hissing straight to the right

July 17, 2023

Undoubtedly this extraordinary event, the latest phase of sex madness, has ignited the fuse for Gabor Bochkor as well. The popular anchor does not usually express himself on political topics, but he cannot be accused of being pro-government. Bochkor on his morning show on Retro Radio expressed a strong opinion About the story:

“Well, here’s where I start having trouble again. I’m actually the most tolerant guy in the world, but Miss already implies sex. A transgender cannot be raped. It doesn’t fit. So can the skinny girl go to the Mr. Olympia? It must be separated! […] There is something glamorous about beauty pageants. Many forms of femininity are presented. If you take the woman out of it, everything falls apart. It’s not a human beauty pageant, it’s a beauty queen pageant!”

With this definitive comment, the burgeoning leftist sexism certainly received a shocking shock, and this is not unexpected, since Gabor Bochor does not usually speak about such issues.

We can recall that the transgender ice dancer’s performance at the opening ceremony of this year’s European Figure Skating Championships in Finland inspired another famous host, Palas Sebastian. He speaks his mind honestly About this outrageous process:

“Where is this going? Why don’t the organizers dare to say you don’t skate? They fall into ideology and say he has to slide because he had surgery and if we don’t let him we’re transpops. […] Trans people aren’t the problem, you’re a transpope is a very facile ideology. No, I’m not transphobic. You are not there. You don’t have to slip in there, I don’t care what you want to be, it’s your personal drama, your personal story, you do what you want. If you want to be a Vizsla, lick the hunting lodge, you don’t have to be called a Vizsla. Don’t expect me. I don’t have to play beggar with you.”

– It’s nice that so many people realize that the thrust of the gender lobby has now reached such a level in the world – FelHVC muttered to himself, but he would write in next week’s note to his friends, using a different title, no matter how many public revelations came out, the streak was over this time.

