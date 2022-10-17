G4 shuts down after layoffs, Frosk fired, WWE deal falls apart

After the mass layoffs Less than a year after his returnaccording to Report from the deadline Quoted from an internal email from Comcast Spectacor CEO Dave Scott. “Over the past several months, we’ve worked hard to generate … interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not delivered sustainable financial results,” Scott wrote. “This is certainly not what we were hoping for, and as a result, we have taken the very difficult decision to cease operations of G4, effective immediately.”

While G4 struggled throughout 2022, the shutdown itself was surprising. The Washington Post saw another email sent Sunday from G4 President Joe Marsh to employees that told employees that the G4 facility in Los Angeles will be closed until October 18 — and that all flows have been postponed. But this email did not mention shutting down the network. Additionally, former G4 employees who requested anonymity due to signing nondisclosure agreements told The Post that employees have been blocked from internal communications services such as Slack and Google Drive without immediate explanation. It came after a crew pulled out of “Arena,” a show produced as part of an important deal with WWE, last week, according to former employees.

G4 is Comcast's attempt to resurrect a network from the early 2000s that imagined what televised video game coverage and entertainment could look like years before YouTube and Twitch creators began garnering millions of viewers. Despite repeated attempts to bring said creators into the fold — Twitch stars like AustinShow hosted shows like "Price Name" (whose full name has not been publicly revealed) — the network has never found a foothold when competing against individual influencers, who themselves are inspired by copy The original G4, 2002-2014.

Guest talent expenses appear to have played a role in the shutdown. According to several G4 employees interviewed by The Post, some prominent creators have claimed daily rates between $25,000 and $30,000 when invited to appear as guests on G4.

Several events heralded the demise of the G4. The decline, which peaked on Sunday, began when then-President Russell Aarons I got out of the G4 at the end of August. In September, G4 laid off more than 20 crew members, many of whom worked on programs such as video game review and commentary pioneering “X-Play.” after a week, I mentioned Kotaku That one of the most notable faces of the revived G4, the host of “X-Play” Indiana “Froskurinn” Black, is no longer with the network. Later that same month, Kevin Pereira – one of the biggest names to come out of the original 2005-13 version of the geek cultural diversity show “Attack of the Show,” which also hosted its reboot, also left.

In a note on Sunday, Scott lamented.