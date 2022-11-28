G-MODE+ Archives: Megami Tensei Gaiden: Shinyaku Last Bible I, II, and III comes to PC

All three titles were initially launched for feature phones, but have recently been made available for the Switch via Nintendo eShop in Japan.

While the PC versions don’t appear to be region locked, each title will only support Japanese as a language option.

G-MODE+ Archives: Megami Tensei Gaiden: Shinyaku Last Bible

Together with Satan, we will open our destiny. The story that is the end of everything and the beginning of everything.

The Megami Tensei Gaiden: The Last Bible A series that integrates a deep worldview Megami Tensei A series with a touch of fantasy and is positioned as an external story different from the previous series. This is a completely original work that can only be distributed and played on feature phones.

The story takes place on the tragic planet Galleria, where the Demon King returns every hundred years and the invasions are repeated. The people living on this planet have sealed the Demon King over and over again using “Gaia” the power given to them by the angels. With the imminent return of the next demon lord, the protagonist sets out on a journey to save the world as a candidate for savior, the Gaia Master.

The series’ usual “Nakama System”, in which even monsters that stand in the way of enemies will help them depending on the negotiations, as well as events with candidates and other items such as “Combining Monsters” and “Strengthening Monsters”. for you ventures.

What awaits the heroes at the end of their journey and at the end of their hateful history…

G-MODE+ Archives: Megami Tensei Gaiden: Shinyaku Last Bible II – Hajimari no Fukuin

Boy, be the light that illuminates the world. The gospel of the beginning rings out in the land covered with despair.

The Megami Tensei Gaiden: The Last Bible The series integrates the deep worldview of the “Megami Tensei” series with a touch of fantasy and is positioned as an outside story different from the previous series. This is a completely original work that can only be distributed and played on feature phones.

The story takes place on Horus, the planet of despair, filled with plague and magical beasts. Cain, the unjust mad king, and Abel, the holy king, who tries to resist his oppressor. One day, the two kings announce to their people. The fate of the boy moves in a place that no one knows …

Compared to the previous work, the scenarios have doubled in size, and the variety of enemies, items, and magic has been greatly increased. In addition to the traditional “Nakama System,” where players negotiate with demon beasts that stand in their way as enemies and bestow their power on them if they succeed, the traditional “Nakama System” series allows players to equip demon beasts with accessories that give them more strategic abilities in addition to traditional buffing and tuning. Please enjoy the deep story with your unique companions and friends.

G-MODE+ Archives: Megami Tensei Gaiden: Shinyaku Last Bible III – Mugen no Eiyuu

Gather, demons. Wake up, heroes. A tale of a strange evil passed down from generation to generation on the frontier planet Damir.

The Megami Tensei Gaiden: The Last Bible The series integrates the deep worldview of the “Megami Tensei” series with a touch of fantasy and is positioned as an outside story different from the previous series. This is a completely original work that can only be distributed and played on feature phones.

This action is set on the planet Damir. It used to be a peaceful planet with abundant water and greenery, but five years ago, demonic beasts started to appear. People were exhausted from the frequent attacks of monsters and monsters, and everyone kept looking for a brave man to save the world. … One day, the hero accidentally wears a mysterious bracelet called “COMP” that attracts magical beasts. The protagonist sets out on a journey to discover the true identity of “COMP”. And to meet his fate, he sets out on a journey into the wide world.

In addition to the series’ usual “Nakama System”, in which players negotiate with demonic beasts that stand in their way as enemies, and if successful, this title also features an “Obedience Attack”, in which defeated demonic beasts recognize your power and become your friends, allowing you to gather friends in a form More efficient. Together with your unique friends and fellow travelers, you will uncover the truth about the history passed on to you on the planet Damir.