Fyre Festival Honcho Billy McFarland Living in Prison Halfway

Billy McFarland The infamous Fire Festival co-founder may be out of his cell, but he has a lot more to complete before he becomes a completely free man, including a mental health program and some bills to pay.

Billy’s lawyer, Jason Russo, tells us that the shameful festival organizer is currently living in a prison in the middle of the road. According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Billy is required to follow a strict set of conditions for the next three years during his supervised release.

As part of the terms, Bailey is required to participate in an outpatient mental health treatment program, continue to take any prescribed medications, and pay the costs due for the services.

Moreover, any of his belongings can be searched any time the probation officer suspects any violation.



Play video content





As we reported, Bailey was transferred back in March from federal prison to a halfway house. Of course, this comes after it was He was sentenced to 6 years in prison In prison in 2018 after guilty to two counts of wire fraud during the disastrous festival.