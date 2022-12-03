FUSER ENDS ALL ONLINE SALES AND SERVICES ON DECEMBER 19

smeltingIts online services will be closed and all sales of the game and its downloadable content will end on December 19, publisher NCSOFT and developer harmonics announce.
Music party game fired to Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the computer Across steam On November 10, 2020.
Below is an overview of the game, via file Steam page:
Around
you welcome in smelting—A non-stop virtual music festival where you and your friends control the music! Mix elements from the world’s most famous songs like “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa, “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, and more! Dig with DJ Crate to craft your own unique sound, collaborate with friends, direct a LIVE Diamond Stage show in front of over 250 friends and fans, and share your unique sounds with the world!
Key Features
- Play with an eclectic library of chart-topping tracks from some of the world’s best artists and over 200+ DLC tracks and songs from a variety of genres at your fingertips.
- The Diamond Stage title for over 250 friends and fans. Watch this 24/7 live festival in-game smeltingThe social media channels of. Score a spot in the primetime slots by spending your hard-earned diamonds after playing in-game events and working from the start to the main title in the campaign and multiplayer Techniques.
- Complete challenges, unlock new skills and tools, and work your way from mixing basics all the way to expert level techniques as you perform across six larger than life stages, each with its own signature style.
- Explore, discover and create endless mixes with custom effects at Freestyle Play. Combine vocals, rhythms and melodies from Dance, Latin/Caribbean, Pop,
- Rap/Hip-Hop, Rock and Country songs in a great music playing field.
- Lock decks on stage in co-op and cross-platform multiplayer or compete for the spotlight in battles against players from around the world.
- Customize your hair, clothes, makeup, and even tattoos to create a DJ that reflects your unique personality and style! Then, customize your theatrical festival show with pyrotechnics, lighting effects, video screens, and more.
- Grow your stock of diamonds by participating in themed in-game events every week. Spend your appearance in the Diamond Shop on new weekly customizable items for your DJ, stage kit, new tracks, loop packs, and musical instruments to mix up your moments.
- Discover the best mixes in the Social Hub. Listen to personalized recommendations or browse the categories to find your next favorite blend! Share your inspiring mixes and amazing performances in-game and on social media.
