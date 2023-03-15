March 15, 2023

Full custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters goes to their father

According to new reports, Michael Lockwood, ex-husband of Lisa Marie Presley and father of their twin daughters Harper and Finlay, both 14, has been awarded full custody of the children in a custody hearing in Los Angeles. Tuesday.

Before her death in January, Presley had been locked in a seven-year custody battle against Lockwood, who also, according to daily MailThey are said to be allies of Priscilla Presley in her attempts to challenge the validity of her daughter’s will. Priscilla was reportedly present at the custody hearing Tuesday, W No objection raised to the procedures.

The decision comes amid a raging legal battle between Priscilla Presley and her granddaughter, Daisy Jones and the Six star Riley Keough, about who will control a multimillion-dollar trust fund before the twins come of age.

After reports emerged Keough had locked her grandmother out of the family’s Graceland home, she is a spokeswoman for the estate to reject that any locks had been changed in the weeks following Lisa Marie’s death.

The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 13 in Los Angeles, and sources have told Page Six that Lockwood and Priscilla Presley may team up against Keough in the dispute.

