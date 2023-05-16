“Fuck the rich” – Canada’s first anti-capitalist cafe goes bankrupt

The Anarchist Cafe in Toronto, Canada, which opened with a “pay what you can” market logic, went bankrupt and closed at the end of the month – writes New York Post. The place, which describes itself as an “anti-capitalist cafe”, implemented a special dual market model.

On the one hand, everyone gave what they needed or could for plain, filter coffee, and no one could use the bathroom without buying, but on the other hand, for other drinks like traditional espresso, tea. , and breakfast pastries, were charged more to make up for lost revenue. Locals also criticized the cafe’s high prices, calling the owner a hypocrite for charging so much while saying it goes against capitalist values, the Post reports.

The owner, Gabriel Sims-Some, called the business a huge success despite the quick bankruptcy. Inadequate start-up capital and wealth accumulated over generations, he said, reflect moral bankruptcy, where serious books, artwork, badges, T-shirts and other items are for sale. , could not enjoy a “quiet winter”. The paper writes that he succeeded in “raising the blood pressure of conservatives and experimenting with living and working in ways that did not enthusiastically embrace the pure humanism of capitalism.”

Despite his success, as his website indicates, he was not happy On the start page Closing announcement closes: “Fuck the rich. Fuck the police. Fuck the state. Fuck the colonial death camp that is Canada”. (probably in response to a message Exposed (She sends it to North Korea on her Instagram and calls him an ass.)