FTX co-founder Nishad Singh pleads guilty in fraud investigation

A former high-ranking associate of Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday became the third person to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and agree to cooperate with federal prosecutors.
Nishad Singh, 27, the founder of FTX who served as an engineering director, pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, commodity fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations. The petition requires him to work with federal prosecutors as they pursue the billion-dollar fraud case against Mr. Bankman Fried.
“Today’s guilty plea confirms once again that the crimes at FTX were extensive and consequential,” Damien Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. They rocked our financial markets with multi-billion dollar scams. And they’ve screwed our politics with tens of millions of dollars in illegal straw campaign contributions.”
Andrew D. said: Goldstein and Russell Capone, Mr. Singh’s attorneys, said in a statement that “Nishad deeply regrets his role in this and has accepted responsibility for his actions.” The statement said Mr Singh wanted to help the government and “set things right for the victims”.
The charges against Mr. Singh carry a maximum sentence of 75 years in prison, though plea bargains often result in significantly reduced sentences.
Mr Singh’s cooperation is adding pressure to Bankman Fried, 30, who has been tasked with coordinating a scheme to use billions in customer deposits to fund political contributions, fund more than 300 projects and other extravagant spending. Mr. Bankman-Fried was extradited to the United States on December 21 after his arrest in the Bahamas, where FTX is based. That night, federal prosecutors announced that two executives in his inner circle, Gary Wang and Carolyn Ellison, were cooperating with the investigation and pleaded guilty to fraud.
Mr. Singh was a key figure at FTX and worked closely with Mr. Bankman Fried, Mr. Wang and Mrs. Ellison. In the plea agreement, authorities said Mr. Singh knew of or participated in an attempt to “artificially inflate FTX’s revenue,” and that he provided false or misleading information to auditors and regulators.
On Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission and CFTC also filed civil complaints against Mr. Singh. The complaints said Mr. Singh knew FTX and its sister hedge fund, Alameda Research, were misusing client funds and that he helped create software code that enabled the fraud.
According to the SEC, Mr. Singh also fraudulently set dates for a series of transactions to make it appear that FTX’s 2021 revenue was $50 million higher than it actually was, then lied about the scheme to auditors. Last September and October, the complaint said, he withdrew nearly $6 million from FTX for his personal use, spending the money on charitable donations and a multimillion-dollar home, at a time when he knew FTX clients’ money was being misappropriated.
What do you know about the collapse of FTX
What is FTX? FTX is now bankrupt and used to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. enable customers to trade cryptocurrencies for other cryptocurrencies or traditional money; It also had an original cryptocurrency known as FTT. The company, based in the Bahamas, has built its business on trading risky options that are illegal in the United States.
FTX filed for bankruptcy in November after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a chain of banks revealed an $8 billion hole in their accounts. Its implosion was the worst moment in the year-long collapse of the crypto industry, sending the market spiraling and costing investors billions of dollars in lost deposits.
The investigation into FTX has been gaining momentum in recent weeks. On February 23, federal prosecutors announced a revised indictment against Mr. Bankman-Fried that included several new counts and detailed an alleged scheme to defraud clients and investors and divert tens of millions in illegal campaign contributions to political candidates and political action committees.
Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in January to the original indictment and is expected to return to court in the next few months to appear in court on amended charges, according to a court filing. Bankman spokesman Fred declined to comment.
Mr. Singh is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley. He worked as a software engineer on the applied machine learning team at Facebook and then joined Alameda, the cryptocurrency hedge fund founded and owned by Mr. Bankman-Fried. Mr. Singh was also a close friend of Gabi, the younger brother of Mr. Bankman Fried, who ran an organization called Guarding Against Pandemics which received much of its financial support from FTX.
In 2019, Mr. Bankman Fried, Mr. Wang, and Mr. Sing founded FTX in Hong Kong, before moving the company to the Bahamas two years later. The three founders and Mrs. Ellison have been active in the Effective Altruism movement, a brand of philanthropy that urges donors to use data to maximize the long-term impact of their donations. They all sat on the board of directors of FTX Corporation, Mr. Bankman-Fried’s charitable operation, and lived together in a luxurious apartment at Albany, a resort on the Bahamian island of New Providence.
As FTX grew, Mr. Bankman-Fried became its public face while Mr. Wang and Mr.
According to FTX’s bankruptcy filings, Mr. Singh received a $543 million loan from Alameda, and the hedge fund paid lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell to provide him with legal advice on tax and estate planning matters.
In the aftermath of the fall of FTX
The spectacular crash of the cryptocurrency exchange in November left the industry stunned.
- Jane Street Capital: The collapse of FTX drew attention to the little-known Wall Street firm where Sam Bankman-Fried began his career. He was drawn there because of his interest in “effective altruism”.
- Gaming Markets?: Since the collapse of FTX, Mr. Bankman-Fried has denied accusations that he manipulated the markets in favor of his companies. Cryptocurrency investors disagree.
- Warranty terms: A federal judge overseeing the Bankman-Fried case has signaled his willingness to jail the disgraced CEO for constantly testing the limits of his incarceration.
- Counsel: A judge allowed the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell to continue advising FTX on bankruptcy, after critics complained of a potential conflict of interest between the firm and the exchange.
As FTX took off, Mr. Singh was one of a handful of its executives, led by Mr. Bankman-Fried and Ryan Salameh, to suddenly emerge as major political donors.
Overall, FTX employees and others associated with the cryptocurrency exchange have contributed $93 million to political campaigns over the past several years. Singh and Mr. Bankman-Fried mainly supported the Democratic candidates, while Mr. Salama bankrolled the Republicans.
The plaintiffs argued that FTX orchestrated a “straw donation” scheme — where a person makes a contribution in someone else’s name to avoid restrictions on individuals or companies — to build influence in Washington and shape crypto regulations.
Mr. Singh appears to have been a key figure in this effort.
Starting in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election, he has given away nearly $9.7 million, most of it to super PACs associated with the Democratic Party. Campaign records show that last summer he gave $1.1 million to the federal LGBTQ Victory Fund, which is the majority of the money raised by the organization.
The revised indictment against Mr. Bankman-Fried includes an allegation that a political consultant working for the crypto-entrepreneur pressured an unnamed co-conspirator into making a contribution of at least $1 million to a PAC that “appears to be connected to pro-LGBT causes.”
The charge sheet against Mr. Singh provided few details about the nature of his campaign finance violations. But the plaintiffs wrote that Mr. Singh made contributions that “were paid for using funds from Alameda Research and the names of people other than the true source of the funds were reported to the Federal Election Commission.”
Following the initial indictment of Mr. Bankman-Fried, federal prosecutors began searching for information about donations made by him, Mr. Singh, Mr. Salama, FTX and Alameda, including requesting records about the contributions from attorneys representing the recipients. Several campaigns have returned or donated amounts to charities equivalent to the donations, while others have set aside money for potential compensation for victims of the FTX crash.
Kenneth B. Vogel And Benjamin Weiser Contribute to the preparation of reports.
