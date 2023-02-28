FTX co-founder Nishad Singh pleads guilty in fraud investigation

A former high-ranking associate of Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday became the third person to plead guilty to criminal charges stemming from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and agree to cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Nishad Singh, 27, the founder of FTX who served as an engineering director, pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, commodity fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations. The petition requires him to work with federal prosecutors as they pursue the billion-dollar fraud case against Mr. Bankman Fried.

“Today’s guilty plea confirms once again that the crimes at FTX were extensive and consequential,” Damien Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. They rocked our financial markets with multi-billion dollar scams. And they’ve screwed our politics with tens of millions of dollars in illegal straw campaign contributions.”

Andrew D. said: Goldstein and Russell Capone, Mr. Singh’s attorneys, said in a statement that “Nishad deeply regrets his role in this and has accepted responsibility for his actions.” The statement said Mr Singh wanted to help the government and “set things right for the victims”.