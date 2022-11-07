FSG offers Liverpool for sale

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has put Liverpool up for sale.

A complete sales presentation has been produced for interested parties.

FSG considered opportunities in the past but decided not to move forward with them. It is not clear whether or not a deal will eventually be struck, but the FSG is calling for bids.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were hired to assist in the process.

Statement from the FSG, who also owns Boston Red Soxto me the athlete It read: “There have been a number of recent changes in ownership and rumors of changes in ownership in EPL Clubs and inevitably are regularly asked about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership of Liverpool.

“FSG has repeatedly received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. The FSG has previously said that under the correct terms and conditions, we will consider new shareholders if it is in the interest of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to Liverpool’s success, both on and off the pitch.”

The group has owned Liverpool since October 2010, when it bought the club from George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks.

During that time, Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as coach. They won their first Premier League title in 2019-20, which was also their first in 30 years. They also captured FA cupAnd the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

During FSG’s ownership period, Anfield was changed hands, with a new main stand worth £110m, while the Anfield Road Stand is being redeveloped. This £80m project will be completed next summer and will boost capacity to around 61,000.

FSG has also overseen the club’s move from Melwood to a new £50m training facility in Kirkby.

It is owned primarily by John W. Henry, who was one of the founders along with Chairman Tom Werner. FSG also owns Red Sox, television network NESN, and 50 percent of Roush Fenway Racing and Fenway Sports Management.

FSG sold an 11 per cent stake in the company for $750m (£655m) to RedBird Capital Partners last year, and later bought a controlling stake in top-tier NHL ice hockey team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

There have been controversial elements about FSG’s ownership of the club. In 2019, they came under fire after the club tried to trademark the name Liverpool, with fan group Spirit of Shankly campaigning against the move.

Liverpool was also one of six teams in the Premier League who committed to fail in the Europa League last year. After the protests, they withdrew from the project. Henry publicly apologized to the fans.

When Werner Speaks the athlete In May, he insisted FSG was not going anywhere. He said, “Yes, we still consider it a long-term project. We are hungry to win more titles for the club.”

The latest takeover of a top club in the Premier League was the purchase led by Todd Buhli Chelseawhich cost 2.5 billion pounds sterling.

