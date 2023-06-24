Frusina Skrabski: This story is blood-curdling, good guys get punished for terror

The archaeologist sat there and my heart broke.

“On Wednesday at the Church of Homecoming, we gathered for a joint celebration and meeting, many, many. Gyorgy Budaházy and the perpetrators of the Hunnia trial called all those who supported their pardon, because thousands of famous and less famous good people stand for the victory of justice.

The Hunnia case is more than just a few opinion polls. XXI that this story makes the blood run cold. In the 20th century, this could happen in a democracy: for 15 years, the head of the family or the mother of the family is taken away from their children, and the good guys get convicted on serious terrorism charges.

Meanwhile, the perpetrators of state terror enjoy freedom.

An illustrious company assembled: Thomas Gowdy-Nagy explains the legal background and truth of mercy. Unfortunately, three more people who could appeal the verdict have yet to be freed. Among them is an internationally recognized archaeologist with two young children and a production director-farmer with four children.

The archeologist was sitting there and it broke my heart that this wonderful man, who on the one hand was making the country proud, had to live under great threat on the other. It is so unfair to not receive it while enjoying the grace of others!

Hope their case ends soon!

According to Zoltán Déssy, the case was a dirty, premeditated game by the Republic of Hungary, a punishment for 2002 because the votes were not recounted.

Levante Murani, a 56-year-old sage, said the suffering of Buddhists is more than theirs because such injustice is happening under the law and has been going on for 15 years.

Zsolt Jeszenszky expressed his happiness and admiration that instead of shaking fists and rattling swords, the serious part of the national side sees professional arguments and legal preparations. Especially recently in his shows, he couldn’t speak to the offended, angry, vengeful budahazi, but to the sober-minded realist who understands politics. Someone who went to jail – but that’s what eventually happened to South Africa’s president, Nelson Mandela…

I said I stand by condemning the violence and actions listed in the indictment, but I think I still have to stand up because our justice system has been throwing these people away for 15 years. Meanwhile, those responsible for 2006 have not been spared.”

