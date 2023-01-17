FRONT MISSION 1st: Limited Edition Physical Remake Launches This Spring in Europe, Summer in North America

Microid A limited physical edition will be issued First mission: Remake to Switch The distributor announced this spring in Europe and summer in North America.

The Limited Edition will include a copy of the game, an exclusive lenticular printed game guide, and two lithographs.

First mission: Remakewhich was published by Entertainment Forever And develop it Mega Pixel Studiois now available for cross-switching Nintendo eShop.

Here’s an overview of the game via Microids:

About Play as a member of the OCU or UCS, customize your Wanzer, plan and use your firepower as well as the terrain to gain an edge over your opponent. In the year 2090, the world’s conflicts are fought with giant war machines called Wanzers. Hoffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (OCU) and the Federated Continental States (UCS) share a land border, is a hotbed of conflict. An OCU Reconnaissance Platoon commanded by Captain Royd Clive is assigned to investigate a UCS munitions factory. They are ambushed by UCS Wanzers, which sets off a chain of events that plunges the entire island into war. Key Features expertise a Adventure Set in a complex geopolitical world and choose your side through two different campaigns.

Customize every part of your Wanzer, improving its firepower, defense, speed and gaining combat proficiency.

Consider your environment and develop the best possible strategy to quickly gain the upper hand over your opponent.

Enjoy full 3D reproduction with enhanced graphics and effects. Play in modern mode with new features or try the original gameplay.

