From Twitter to X: Elon Musk begins wiping out a popular online brand

For more than 10 years, Twitter has been famous for its blue and white bird logo, which has become a symbol of culture and the social network’s unique lexicon. It really became “Twitter”. “Tweet” refers to a post. “Boobs” has become a nickname for Twitter employees.

Late Sunday, Elon Musk started to shake it all off.

The tech billionaire, who bought Twitter last year, renamed the social platform X.com on his website and began replacing the bird logo with a simplified version of the 24th letter of the Latin alphabet. Inside Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, X logos were displayed in the cafeteria, while conference rooms were rebranded to words containing X, including “eXposure,” “eXult,” and “s3Xy,” according to images seen by The New York Times.

Mr. Musk has long said he might change the name, but he has rushed the process in tweet early Sunday morning when he announced that “soon we will be showing goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.” He said he hopes to turn Twitter into an “everything app” called X that includes not only social networking, but also banking and shopping.