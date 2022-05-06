May 6, 2022

‘Friends’ actor Mike Haggerty has died at the age of 67

Muhammad
Mike Hagertya character actor best known for his work on “Friends” and “Someone, Somewhere” is dead.

Mike passed away Thursday in Los Angeles, according to his co-star Somebody Bridget Everett. The cause of death is not clear.

Everett remembers Mike as a lovable actor and devoted husband, saying that she “loved Mike the moment I met him. He was so special. Warm and funny, and I’ve never met a stranger.”

Mike is best known for his recurring role as Mr. Treasure’s building supervisor on “Friends”…most notably in the season 4 episode, “The One With the Ballroom Dancing,” where Joey reluctantly agrees to be his dance partner after Rachel and Monica are threatened with eviction. .

Mike has appeared on a slew of TV shows over the years… including “Boston Legal,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Cheers,” “Community,” “CSI,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Entourage.” ER, “Ghost Whisperer,” “Glee,” “The Goldbergs,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Happy Endings,” “Medium,” “The Mindy Project,” “Mob City,” “Monk,” “Seinfeld” Shameless,” “The Wayans Bros.”, and “The Wonder Years.”

It was also a regular series for two seasons of FOX’s “The George Carlin Show” and one season of “Lucky Louie” on HBO.

Most recently, Mike starred in HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere” with Everett, playing her character’s father, Ed Miller.

Mike, who grew up in Chicago, his wife survived, Mary Catherine. He was 67 years old.

