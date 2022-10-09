French President Emmanuel Macron slams Biden’s warning on ‘Armageddon’: ‘Speak wisely’

French President Emmanuel Macron President Biden criticized his statements in which he warned of “Armageddon”, where Russia invokes the possibility of using nuclear weapons.

Biden foot Addressing the Senate Election Campaign Committee Thursday night, he said, Russian President Vladimir Putin is not joking when it comes to the use of weapons of mass destruction.

“[Putin was] “He’s not joking when he talks about the use of tactical, biological or chemical nuclear weapons,” Biden said. “We haven’t faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.”

Responding to Biden’s comments while attending an EU summit in Prague on Friday, Macron said: “We must speak wisely when commenting on such matters.”

Biden considers possibility of ‘Armageddon’ in Democratic fundraising speech

Macron said the solution to the war in Ukraine should include “de-escalation” and “a solution acceptable to the leaders and people of Ukraine,” according to France 24.

During a speech in September amid the country’s war against Ukraine, Putin warned NATO countries about the capabilities Russia possesses.

“I want to remind you that our country also has different means of destruction, separate components, more modern than those of NATO countries,” Putin said. And when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, in order to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal. ”

White House defends Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ comment, says no evidence Russia is willing to use nuclear weapons

When asked about Biden’s comments on “Armageddon,” White House press secretary Karen Jean-Pierre defended his comment.

“The kind of irresponsible rhetoric that we’ve seen that the leader of a nuclear-armed country cannot speak, and that’s what the president has made very clear,” Jean-Pierre said.

She also said that a file White House He saw no indications that Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons.

“We have seen no reason to modify our strategic nuclear posture, nor do we have indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons imminently,” Jean-Pierre said.

Caitlin McFall of Fox News, Max Thornberry, and Reuters contributed to this report.