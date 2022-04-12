Freelance QB agent Cam Newton has been criticized for comments about women who ‘don’t know when to shut up’

Charlotte, NC – For the second time in his career, NFL Player of the Year 2015 Cam Newton He is under scrutiny on social media for making a sexist comment about women.

The 32-year-old quarterback complained, on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast released on Monday, about women who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to shut up”.

Newton said on the podcast, “Now, to me, a woman handles your needs but knows how to meet a man’s needs. Right?” “ma boss b—, I’m that, me too.”

“No, baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to let a man lead.”

In 2017, as the Carolina Panthers quarterback, Newton responded how “funny” he was upon hearing a reporter ask a question about receiver running tracks.

“It’s funny to hear a woman talk about roads,” he said in response to a question from Charlotte Observer reporter Jordan Rodrigue. “this is funy.”

“The comments are completely false and do not respect exceptional correspondents and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the association,” the association said in a statement at the time.

Newton later apologized in a two-minute video clip without addressing Rodrigue by name.

He said at the time, “After careful consideration, I realized that my choice of words was extremely insulting and disrespectful to women. Honestly, that was not my intention. And if I was one of those people who offended what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.”

The league did not immediately respond when asked for comments about Newton’s latest quotes.

Newton spent his first nine seasons with the Panthers after being named with the top pick in the 2011 draft. He spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots but was cut short at the end of 2021 training camp.

He signed a one-year deal late last season with the Panthers and went 0-5 as a starter. He has yet to be signed by another team in the free agency, but Carolina general manager Scott Fetterer and coach Matt Ryol recently left the door open for his return. A spokesman for the team declined to comment on Tuesday.

“I love Cam Newton, he’s an amazing captain. He’s an amazing football player. Everything we do has to be right for the organization, and right for him,” Roll said at the NFL owners meeting in South Florida last month.