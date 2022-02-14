‘Freedom Caravan’ protesters enter Paris and cut off traffic before being dispersed with tear gas

This is followed by rallies against the French Covid-19 vaccine corridor Canadian Freedom Caravan Which has seen truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates, Covid-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal government.

A map prepared by the French Caravan organizers showed a plan for protesters to cross across the country along five main roads towards the city. It also highlights the protesters’ plans to head north to Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Demonstrators largely cut traffic on Saturday around the Arc de Triomphe junction, waving French flags from their trucks and cars.

