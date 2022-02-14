February 14, 2022

‘Freedom Caravan’ protesters enter Paris and cut off traffic before being dispersed with tear gas

Aygen
This is followed by rallies against the French Covid-19 vaccine corridor Canadian Freedom Caravan Which has seen truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates, Covid-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s liberal government.

A map prepared by the French Caravan organizers showed a plan for protesters to cross across the country along five main roads towards the city. It also highlights the protesters’ plans to head north to Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Demonstrators largely cut traffic on Saturday around the Arc de Triomphe junction, waving French flags from their trucks and cars.

The Arc de Triomphe is a common entry point into central Paris at the end of the famous Champs-Elysées. Motorcycles and small cars were still able to bypass the traffic, and a unit of riot police moved in to disperse the protesters.

In response to the ban, some protesters were dispersed with tear gas, according to CNN BFMTV and M6. Snapshots from BMFTV Policemen are shown throwing tear gas canisters on the Champs Elysees.
As of 3:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. ET), 14 people have been arrested, according to Paris Police Department. Several units of riot police remain on the Champs Elysees.
Paris police said in a statement on Twitter that no bans would be tolerated "; The officers are currently working on "; disperse participants in the prohibited protests " Near the Champs Elysees.
Towing police trucks Handicapped cars are also currently being identified and removed, as well as fines and arrests are being issued in the area, according to the Paris Police Directorate. Officers have issued more than 330 tickets so far.
Jerome Rodriguez, former leader of yellow jackets The movement (or the yellow vests) that recently allied itself with the “Freedom Caravan”, among those arrested, According to BFMTV.
Paris and Brussels ban protests linked to the French Freedom Caravan

See also  Ottawa mayor and "Freedom Caravan" agree to move trucks from residential areas

Police said they had already intercepted 500 vehicles as of Saturday morning. Police said on Twitter that many were intercepted at checkpoints at various entry points into Paris as well as on the Champs Elysees. Five people were arrested and equipment was confiscated, and fines were imposed for carrying a slingshot and protective equipment.

Protesters blocking a public road could face up to two years in prison and a fine of more than $5,000, According to the authorities.

Canada’s “Freedom Caravan” began at the end of January in Ottawa as an objection to a vaccine mandate that would require truck drivers entering the country to either be fully vaccinated or undergo testing and quarantine requirements. Other protesters then joined the protest against mandates for masks, lockdowns, restrictions on gatherings and other Covid-19 precautions.

CNN’s Jevan Ravindran contributed to this report.

