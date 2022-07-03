Free updated NBA agency predictions and landing points | Ovarian Report

0 out of 5
The NBA Free Agency still has some notable players in the market, with some potential deals to be found as well.
Deandre Ayton has not yet found a home, and it can be associated with a commercial request for a particular star. Colin Sexton is the best goalkeeper still available (assuming James Harden is a lock for a return to the Philadelphia 76ers) while some veterans and players coming out of injuries are looking to secure their next contracts as well.
With the fourth day of the 2022 free agency season approaching, here’s where some of the remaining notable names could land.
After using the mid-level exemption for taxpayers entirely in Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers are now limited to minimal contract deals.
One possible target? The 24-year-old Bryant started his career in Los Angeles in 2017-18.
like the LA Times’ Brad Turner She stated, “The Lakers have a strong interest in reuniting with free agent center Thomas Bryant, but with Los Angeles having a minimalist veteran to offer in no hurry to make a decision. In addition, the Lakers have competition for Bryant’s services, as Toronto is also interested. “.
Bryant demonstrated strong potential as an edge protector and three-point shooter before tore his ACL as a member of the Washington Wizards in January of 2021 but was able to return to court this past January.
While the Lakers may not have the contract he desires, they can promise him something no other team can: a start.
If Anthony Davis doesn’t start center, Los Angeles has newly signed Damian Jones as an option. Veteran Dwight Howard remains a free agent.
Bryant could try to rehabilitate his value as a starting center in Los Angeles with a minimal bargain and look forward to the money next season. Before he tore his ACL, he was averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and shooting 42.9 percent of three in his first 10 games of 2020-21.
Adding a big guy separating the floor in the front area next to Davis would give everyone more room to work, especially if Russell Westbrook returns.
Look for Bryant to finally take a one-year deal from the Lakers and try to raise his value for the next year.
With Jalen Brunson, Ricky Rubio, Tyus Jones, Delon Wright and other point guards off the board, the market for floor generals is drying up quickly.
Even at the age of 36, Dragic still has some gas left in the tank as a veteran reserve for a competitor.
One team that could use an extra base is Dallas, who just saw Bronson leave for the New York Knicks. Mark Stein Reports indicate that the Mavs have shown interest in Dragic and they still have an open place on the roster.
Of course, there is the connection to Luka Doncic. They are both from Slovenia and are playing together this summer in the 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers. If Doncic wants to do some off-season recruiting, he doesn’t need to go far.
With Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie now the only true playmakers on the Mavs roster, having Dragic as a backup to play 10-15 minutes a night and continue to serve as a mentor to the young star would be the perfect situation for everyone involved.
While Dallas has only minimal veteran contracts left, that should be enough for Dragic, who could enter the final season of his career.
It was surprising to see Schroeder sticking with the Rockets after the trading deadline, as he seemed like the perfect takeover candidate to join a rival. While he finished his contract at Houston, Athletic Kelly Echo Reports he’s likely to sign elsewhere now:
“In terms of their free agents, Dennis Schroeder is well liked in Houston but is expected to have a new home for the 2022-23 season, sources told The Athletic. Schroeder hit the February trading deadline and brought professionalism, experience and speed to a team in need, but With Daichen Knicks, as well as Porter, Christopher and Greene, there is a real need to filter minutes in order to develop young talent on the roster. At 28, Schroeder is at the start of his career and expects to play big minutes and compete deeply in the playoffs.”
Of the teams that have left at least a mid-level exception for taxpayers, Miami is the best for Schroeder.
Kyle Lowry had a rocky first season with the Heat, with the 36-year-old missing 19 games and averaging his lowest scoring average since the 2012-13 season (13.4 points per game). While third-year guard Gabi Vincent did a great job filling that role, Miami could use another veteran ball player as insurance for Laurie and to help keep him fresh in the playoffs.
Schroeder averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists between the Boston Celtics and the Rockets and is just two years away from winning Man of the Year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Lowry’s backup will be here but he can still get good minutes for the team that just made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Look for Schroeder to sign a one-year, mid-level taxpayer deal worth $6.5 million in Miami to help keep Laurie fresh.
The number of remaining teams that can push Sexton above the mid-level exception has been reduced to two, providing more evidence that the 23-year-old guard will return to Cleveland.
Only the San Antonio Spurs ($38.5 million) and Indiana Pacers ($27.9 million) have more than $10.5 million, a mid-level exception, per Spotrac. Keith Smith. The Cavs only have a portion of the mid-tier left after hiring Ricky Rubio, but they have the rights to the Sexton Birds and can exceed the salary cap to keep.
Tottenham could use a technical guard after trading Dejounte Murray with the Atlanta Hawks, but that franchise appears to be in full tank mode in the 2022-23 season. Signing Sexton will help them win, which may not be the goal at the moment.
Indiana already has its own future backyard with Therese Halliburton and rookie Benedict Mathurin, which means Sexton will likely sign on to become the sixth man on the team alongside Buddy Heald.
Cleveland is in a much better position to win than any team after coming in one game of making the playoffs last season and Sexton can promise his job as a shooting guard.
Sexton, although Klutch Sports Group is also backed, won’t get as much a deal as his backcourt teammate Darius Garland just received. He could even negotiate a shorter deal that would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent earlier, similar to the three-year, $52.5 million deal that Caris Levert signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.
With the cover space drying up, look for Sexton to stay with the Cavaliers.
The hype around iTunes has been suspiciously muted lately, which means there could be more to play here.
With Kevin Durant Officially Ordered to Trade, ESPN’s Brian Windhurst He reported that the Phoenix Suns were at the top of his list.
Now, that doesn’t mean Eaton will go to Brooklyn, because signing and trading would make it difficult for the Nets who already have $173.8 million in salary. For any trade from Durant to Phoenix, almost a third team will have to participate.
This is where the Pacers come in.
Indiana could be home to Ayton with Miles Turner only having one year on his contract. Given Turner’s three-point shooting ability, the two can play side by side as well.
A three-team trading base can be found here where Durant goes to the Suns, Ayton is signed and traded with Pacers and the Nets receive a package based on Mikal Bridges, Turner, several first-round picks and additional players.
With the streaming of offers on Durant continuing, don’t be surprised if Ayton’s free agency lasts longer as Suns keeps its options open. Ultimately, find Eaton to land with the Pacers to join a young core that includes Therese Halliburton, Benedict Mathurin and Chris Duarte.
