Free updated NBA agency predictions and landing points | Ovarian Report

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

After using the mid-level exemption for taxpayers entirely in Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers are now limited to minimal contract deals.

One possible target? The 24-year-old Bryant started his career in Los Angeles in 2017-18.

like the LA Times’ Brad Turner She stated, “The Lakers have a strong interest in reuniting with free agent center Thomas Bryant, but with Los Angeles having a minimalist veteran to offer in no hurry to make a decision. In addition, the Lakers have competition for Bryant’s services, as Toronto is also interested. “.

Bryant demonstrated strong potential as an edge protector and three-point shooter before tore his ACL as a member of the Washington Wizards in January of 2021 but was able to return to court this past January.

While the Lakers may not have the contract he desires, they can promise him something no other team can: a start.

If Anthony Davis doesn’t start center, Los Angeles has newly signed Damian Jones as an option. Veteran Dwight Howard remains a free agent.

Bryant could try to rehabilitate his value as a starting center in Los Angeles with a minimal bargain and look forward to the money next season. Before he tore his ACL, he was averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and shooting 42.9 percent of three in his first 10 games of 2020-21.

Adding a big guy separating the floor in the front area next to Davis would give everyone more room to work, especially if Russell Westbrook returns.

Look for Bryant to finally take a one-year deal from the Lakers and try to raise his value for the next year.