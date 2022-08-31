Free PlayStation Plus games for September 2022 revealed

After the leak, PlayStation has confirmed The next batch of free PlayStation Plus gifts. The PS Plus Essential lineup in September 2022 will include Need for Speed ​​Heat, Toem and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. These three games are well worth playing, so it’s generally going to be a good month to get PlayStation freebies. The new collection of games will be available to claim from September 6. And as a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup every month. More games are also available for Additional and Premium Members.

Need for Speed ​​Heat It is the most famous game of the group. It’s the latest entry (not including Transformers) in EA’s long-running racing franchise and a turn in the right direction. The franchise went on a bumpy road throughout 2010, but Need for Speed ​​Heat reclaimed the pure arcade racing fun that the series was known for in its early days. Featuring a great day and night system in which you compete in permitted day events and illegal street races after dark, Need for Speed ​​Heat offers just the right amount of versatility that keeps trail races fresh throughout their approximately 10 hour run. He got a 7/10 in Need for Speed ​​Heat review. Need for Speed ​​Heat does not have a PS5 upgrade, but you can play it on the latest PlayStation console via backwards compatibility.

Tweem It is a charming indie game that was released only last year. You play a young photographer searching for a shot of the Toem phenomenon of the same name. If you are looking for a relaxing game that does not take much time, Toem is a good choice. The gameplay is all about solving puzzles by taking pictures of the world around you. The black and white visuals are beautiful, and the gameplay is complemented by a beautiful soundtrack. Only the PS5 version of Toem will be available to claim in September.

Fighting game fans can check this out Granblue Fantasy: Versus, a 2.5D fighting game developed by Arc System Works. Featuring the characters that first appeared in the mobile game Granblue Fantasy in 2014, Versus is a stylish fighter with great mechanics. It also implements RPG systems, which is fitting considering that the first Granblue Fantasy game was an RPG. The single player campaign isn’t very exciting, but the basic combat mechanics are great. He got a 7/10 in Granblue Fantasy: vs. review.

If you haven’t done so already, check it out FREE Claim for August before they leave PlayStation Plus on September 6. August’s lineup includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares.

PlayStation is also adding new games to the PS Plus Extra/Premium library next month, including Deathloop, Chicory: A Colorful Tale and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Free PlayStation Plus Games September 2022

Available starting September 6th