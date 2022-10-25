Free PlayStation Plus Games for November 2022 Leaked Early

Once again, the following PS Plus Essentials lineup leaked early. According to a post on DelabsNovember’s free PlayStation Plus collection includes Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies. The free trio should be available starting November 1. And as usual, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, will be able to get free PS Plus Essentials games for the month of November. Make sure to crash October collection before a new set of games takes its place.

While it’s worth noting that this has yet to be confirmed, the Dealabs PS Plus leaks were never wrong. Nioh 2 is a Yokai action game from Team Ninja that combines the set sword game from Ninja Gaiden with Dark Souls mechanics. If you like this kind of thing, it is one of Best loves souls about and is Definitely worth a look. Both PS5 and PS4 versions of Nioh 2 will be free.

The LEGO Harry Potter set Not the latest Lego video game, as it was released in 2016, but it is considered one of the best video games by reviewers and fans alike. collect this group 1-4 . years And the 5-7 years in one game. If you have already made your way through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaIt’s a good next step.

Physics-based puzzle game Celestial bodies It revolves around the selection of games in November. It allows players to explore the zero gravity environment, solve puzzles and collect goodies in space. The PS5 and PS4 versions of Heavenly Bodies will be available to claim.

PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 (Leaked)

Available November 1 – December 6