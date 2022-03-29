Free PlayStation Plus games for April 2022 leaked early

Another month, another free PlayStation Plus game leak. user on Dialabs Forum PS Plus listings have been leaking since October last year, and they’ve been fixed so far. According to a new leak, the April 2022 PS Plus lineup will include Slay the Spire, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Given that we’re only a week away from the first Tuesday of the new month – aka Freebie Drop Day on PS Plus – we should have an official word from PlayStation on its April lineup tomorrow, March 29th.

If the leak is accurate, PlayStation users will be fine slay the spire. A deck building game with extensive roguelike systems, Slay the Spire is one of the friendliest and compelling entries of recent years in Both species. He got a 9/10 in Slay the Spire movie review.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends It is an online multiplayer game that is aptly comparable to Payday, with the exception of the medieval environment. Matches feature two teams of four players working to steal the treasure. Not only do you have to worry about the other team, but there are also computer-controlled enemies for you to face.

at the same time, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom It is a remake of the 2003 platform of the same name. While the new version was received rather poorly, at least you won’t have to spend any money on it now. And if you have kids at home who love SpongeBob, they will probably like it.

Make sure to claim Free PS Plus Games for March before their departure on April 6. And in other news, PlayStation . has Revamped PS Plus service revealedwhich will include three levels when it launches in June.

