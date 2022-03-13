March 13, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Free MLB Agency Rumors: Live updates as baseball’s hot stove re-ignites after lockdown ends

Emet 1 hour ago 1 min read
Free MLB Agency Rumors: Live updates as baseball's hot stove re-ignites after lockdown ends

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association reached an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday afternoon. Owner-imposed closure has ended, about 99 days after its start. This was the second longest downtime in baseball history, after the 1994-1995 players’ strike (232 days). The end of the shutdown means baseball is back in business, and that means deals and deals with the free agent can be done again. Yes, it’s stove-top season again, and we’re seeing another flurry of action before our spring training game starts.

before closing, Seven of CBS Sports’ Top 10 Free Agents Signed with Teams. This leaves Carlos Correa, third baseman Chris Bryant, and first baseman Freddy Freeman as the top remaining names. Other players worth watching include defending player Seiya Suzuki (who joins MLB from Japan’s NPB) and close relative of Kenley Jansen.

Those names all remain on the open market, but things started moving on Friday. Here are the notable moves since the lockdown was lifted Thursday night.

Notable Free Agent Deals

The next big fish to come off the board could be Freeman, Who is said to be in talks with the Dodgers. To help you keep track of the latest in the world of MLB transactions, CBS Sports will provide live updates and analysis. Follow along below.

See also  MLB and MLBPA Compliance with CBA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Markev Morris is back at the Heat, 4 months after Nikola Jokic’s injury

9 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Chris Bassett Meets Trading

17 hours ago Emet
1 min read

Roman Abramovich: Death and destruction in Ukraine overshadow the legacy of the Russian oligarchy in Chelsea

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

6 min read

World: Russian youth and pro-Putin parents: “My father fell ill when we faced the truth”

1 hour ago Arzu
2 min read

Ford ships and sells incomplete vehicles with missing chips

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Jussie Smollett has been put into Jail Psych Ward, an angry brother

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

An asteroid the size of a bus is flying near Earth today and you can watch it live online

1 hour ago Izer