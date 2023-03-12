Free live broadcast, channel, time, favorite race

Which NASCAR racing team will be celebrating in victory lane on Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series wraps up its first round at Phoenix Raceway with the United Rentals Work United 500?

Three different racing teams have celebrated victories this season: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.; (JTG Daugherty Racing) won the Daytona 500, while Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing) tamed Fontana and William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) won in Las Vegas.

So, Chevrolet is perfect, Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet is first on the starting grid on Sunday along with Denny Hamlin (Toyota).

Last year, Chase Briscoe earned his first career Cup Series victory by beating Ross Chastain by 0.771 seconds. Joey Logano edged out Ryan Blaney in the NASCAR Cup Series title race last year. Championship racing returns to Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

Byron would start third on the grid while Brad Keselowski (Ford) and Christopher Bell (Toyota) rounded out the top five.

What: United Rental Work United 500, NASCAR Cup Series

when: Sunday, March 12, 2023

where: Phoenix Raceway

distance: 312 laps, 312 miles

time: 3:30 p.m

channel: Fox

Racing favourites: Kyle Larson (+350), Denny Hamlin (+800), William Byron (+800), Christopher Bell (+800), Kevin Harvick (+1000), Ryan Blaney (+1000).