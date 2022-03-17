Free gas is available in Chicago at select locations thanks to entrepreneur Willie Wilson, including at 7201 N Clark, 2800 S Kedzie

CHICAGO (WLS) – Millionaire businessman and former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is donating $200,000 worth of free gas Thursday through Chicago.

Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle at participating gas stations can get $50 of gas pumped in by volunteers until they run out of $200,000, as residents struggle with soaring gas prices. It is expected that about 4,000 cars will be filled.

“Rising gas prices have caused suffering to many of our citizens. The average price of regular gas has exceeded $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now nearly 50 percent higher than last year,” Wilson said in a statement. An embargo on Russian oil and high taxes contribute to higher fuel prices.”

He invited other companies to join him as gas prices soared.

Gas station owners Khalil Abdullah and Amin Ibrahim said they would lower gas prices during Wilson’s gift as well.

“As gas station owners, we have decided to lower our gasoline prices during Dr. Wilson’s donation of gas in an effort to allow more cars to benefit from Dr. Wilson’s generosity,” Abdullah said.

By 7 a.m. at Amoco at 7201 N. Clark St. At Rogers Park, the line, which started at 2 a.m., went down Touhy Street to Sheridan Road.

Ricky Kimmons, an Evanston carpenter, said high gas prices had hit him hard. It was ranked second in Rogers Park. It costs him $147 to fill up his suburban car.

‘I was like, ‘Is this real?’ Then I saw it on the news, so I started trying to figure out the locations, and I said, ‘Oh, there’s one here by the house five minutes away. “It helps me tremendously, a lot, I just don’t know how much I appreciate the free gas at the moment.”

Wilson said he’d like to try this type of giveaway one or two more times.

The atmosphere has turned into something like a back door in some places, where those waiting to walk their dogs and befriend others in line wait.

“You’re trying to provide for your family, you’re trying… to raise your kids in the neighborhood, and this is a good opportunity to help us get home from school,” said Nikki Hammer.

But the free gas caused a traffic jam around most of the stations, which contributed to the difficulty of getting around in the morning for many.

Chicago police are trying to direct motorists to ease congestion.

While some praised Wilson for his generosity, others were unhappy with the traffic.

“Thank you Willie Wilson!” Melvon Thompson shouted as she jumped up and down. The first was in Rogers Park.

“I am a doctoral student. I am a jihad student. I am unemployed and I am already suffering,” she said.

But since some got free gas, others were burning it in traffic.

“Frustrated? I mean if it’s worth it, if you want gas, you want free gas, then stay in line, but if not, find something else to do,” said Reginald Williams.

Some angry drivers are planning to file complaints with the city.

Participating sites include:

Amstar, 368 E Garfield Boulevard.

– Citgo, 9155 S. Stony Island Ave.

– Marathon, 1839 AH 95th Street.

– Citgo, 1345 N. Pulaski Road

Gulf, 9901 Halstead Street.

Mobil, 2800 S. Kedzie Ave.

– Amoco, 7201 N. Clark St.

– BP, 4359 N. Pulaski Road

– Marathon, 340 S. Sacramento Blvd.

– Falcon, 43 N. Homan Street.