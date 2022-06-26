Free Fall Guys reaches 20 million players in the first 48 hours

fall guys finally I stumbled upon the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other platforms this week as a free-to-play title and it seems to be already paying off for developer Mediatonic. According to the game’s official social media account, the free version of Fall Guys has reached 20 million players in just 48 hours.

Thank you so much to everyone who stumbled We hit an amazing 20 million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All! 🙌 … see you this weekend darling! pic.twitter.com/uCUN8Kx5wt – Fall Guys… Free for everyone! (FallGuysGame) 25 June 2022

While the launch was successful, there were Some teething problems Along the way – with reports of server problems. Fortunately, these issues were resolved relatively quickly.

Fall Guys now also includes full cross-platform support and full cross-play support. Here is a sample of our review:

“The Switch version offers a solid way to play if you’re looking to battle 60 hidden beans and the barrier to entry is lower than ever.”

