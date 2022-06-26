June 26, 2022

Free Fall Guys reaches 20 million players in the first 48 hours

Ayhan 13 hours ago 1 min read
fall guys finally I stumbled upon the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and other platforms this week as a free-to-play title and it seems to be already paying off for developer Mediatonic. According to the game’s official social media account, the free version of Fall Guys has reached 20 million players in just 48 hours.

This is the announcement on Twitter:

While the launch was successful, there were Some teething problems Along the way – with reports of server problems. Fortunately, these issues were resolved relatively quickly.

Fall Guys now also includes full cross-platform support and full cross-play support. Here is a sample of our review:

“The Switch version offers a solid way to play if you’re looking to battle 60 hidden beans and the barrier to entry is lower than ever.”

reconsidering Fall Guys – The world’s most chaotic game show is playing on Switch, now F2P

Were you among the 20 million players who tried Fall Guys when it became a free game earlier this week? Tell us below.

