Frank Ocean Pulls Out of Coachella Weekend 2 – Variety

Frank Ocean will not be performing his scheduled cut at Coachella on Sunday, the singer’s representative confirms diverse. A source close to the situation says its location will be carried by Blink-182.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing on the second weekend of Coachella,” the statement read.

After sustaining a leg injury on the festival grounds in the week before Weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform his intended show but was still determined to perform and, within 72 hours, had the show reworked out of necessity.

On the advice of a physician, [Ocean] Unable to perform Week 2 due to two fractures and a sprained left leg.”

The release concludes with a statement from Ocean: “It was messy. There is some beauty in the mess. Not that I intended to show it but I enjoyed being out there and I’ll see you soon. – Frank Ocean.”

The news comes after days of uproar over Ocean’s polarization during the festival’s first weekend, which was strong if musically uneven but marred by major production issues: An elaborate performance involving an ice rink and dozens of skaters was planned but abruptly cancelled. While several sources say the huge production was abruptly canceled on Sunday — just hours before Ocean’s performance began — because the singer decided he didn’t want to do it, the statement says it was called off due to an ankle injury. d suffered earlier in the week.

While recordings of the concert—which, unlike most other compilations during the festival—were not broadcast live—show that he performed new and innovative arrangements for many of his songs, in general, they were low on energy; He and the band are obscured by a group of people walking in a circle around the stage (a revision of the original plan to have it surrounded by ice skaters); And the pacing was bizarre: A seemingly random DJ set was dropped in the middle, leading many fans to think his performance was over. It also started an hour late, which sources say was due to a last-minute production change.

Blink-182’s original line-up were surprise performers in the festival’s first weekend, making their first appearance together since singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge left the band in 2014. The band “wasted no time in commemorating the youthful, fun and ironic punk scene.” -pop that made them breakout radio stars in the late ’90s and early aughts,” says a Variety review. The band shared the same Jackass style they had been doing 20 years earlier in their prime, with DeLonge and [bassist Mark] Hoppus beats genitals, Dalai Llamas and UTIs as they zip through their set.” Although drummer Travis Barker injured his finger earlier this year, forcing the band’s tour to be postponed, “there was no sign of infection here — The playing felt tight and precise, and the band felt tight and rehearsed,” adds the review.

While fans hoping to see Ocean’s second concert since 2017 may be disappointed, Coachella 2023 is still likely to end with a bang.

diverse He’ll have more on the situation as it develops.