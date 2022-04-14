Frank Langella from Netflix’s The Fall Of the House Of Usher fired after investigation – Deadline

except: Oscar Nominated Actor Frank Angela He is out as a leader for Usher house fallAnd An eight-episode limited series from Netflix based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Angela was the subject of a completed investigation, sources told Deadline. She determined that Angela was engaging in unacceptable behavior on the set. As a result, a decision was made to recast the role of Roderick Asher, as I learned.

Usher house fall About halfway through production. The scenes already filmed by Angela will be re-shot.

Angela was not scheduled to work this week. Filming of the series will continue with scenes that do not include Roderick Usher’s character until a new actor is cast. Netflix declined to comment. Representatives for Angela could not be reached for comment.

Sources confirmed to the deadline TMZA report released earlier this week has launched an investigation after the 84-year-old actor was accused of sexual harassment, including making inappropriate comments to a co-star while on the job.

Angela leads the cast Usher house fallWhich also the stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Karl Lumbley and Mark Hamill.

The eight-episode series is described as an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy. Bo’s short story Usher house fallwhich is the basis of the show, features themes of madness, family, isolation and identity.

Roderick Usher, the role formerly played by Angela and now being recast, is the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.

The series, created by Mike Flanagan, is executive produced with Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. The project is produced by Melinda Nishioka, co-CEO of Intrepid Pictures. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari direct four episodes.